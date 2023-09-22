Tennessee tech school adds driver training program

A need to diversify training options resulted in the addition of a new driver training program at Compassionate Care Technical Center in Knoxville, Tenn.

The school previously specialized in training phlebotomy technicians, EKG technicians and medical assistants, but it saw an increased interest in careers in the trucking industry after the COVID-19 pandemic, Isaac Wachira, the school’s founder, told WATE-TV.

The new three-week program includes training on all kinds of trucks with automatic as well as manual transmissions. The technical center also offers flatbed training and is the only school in the state to do so, according to its driver training manager.

Courses also are available for those with a current CDL who may need additional training or a particular endorsement or certification.

The school maintains a ratio of four students for every one instructor.

For those with financial concerns, assistance is available, including a payment plan. The school also currently is offering a $1,000 coupon on its website.

As of Friday, Sept. 22, the school at 900 E. Woodland Ave. in Knoxville was still enrolling for its next session, set to begin Oct. 9.

During the first week of that course, training will be from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. In weeks two and three, it will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. A fourth week may be added.

Another session is scheduled for Oct. 23 through Nov. 17.

Learn more about the driver training program at Compassionate Care Technical Center on the school’s website, by calling 865-394-9960 or by texting 865-805-5317. LL

