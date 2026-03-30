Tennessee plans to develop smart freight corridor

The Interstate 40 corridor is one of the busiest and most economically vital freight routes in Tennessee.

Additionally, freight volumes are expected to continue to increase in the coming years.

A pilot program aimed at improving safety, reducing congestion and advancing freight technology has been announced by the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

The project will focus on I-40 between Memphis and Blue Oval City and include:

Conducting detailed corridor and infrastructure analysis

Developing the pilot’s concept of operations and design

Installing temporary roadside and vehicle-based technologies

Collecting and analyzing real-time freight and traffic data

Evaluating system performance, safety impacts and operational benefits

Stakeholder engagement

TDOT is partnering with Cavnue, which will test connected and autonomous vehicle freight technologies in real-world conditions.

“This pilot strengthens one of our most important freight corridors and supports continued economic development in west Tennessee,” Gov. Bill Lee said. “By embracing new technology, we’re ensuring our infrastructure keeps pace with the needs of Tennesseans and the industries that drive our economy.”

The state DOT will maintain control of the roadway, data and future decisions, a news release said.

“This pilot represents a forward-looking investment in Tennessee’s freight network and an important step toward preparing our infrastructure for the next generation of freight mobility,” said TDOT Commissioner Will Reid. P.E.

The SELF Drive Act has been proposed to create a national framework for regulating autonomous vehicles.

However, opponents, including OOIDA, say it fails to address several key issues.

“HR7390 includes no requirement for public disclosure of cyber intrusions, nor any mandate that companies suspend operations or take vehicles offline in the event of a cyber incident,” OOIDA wrote in a letter to the House Committee on Energy and Commerce.

In February, Rep. Kevin Mullin, D-Calif., called out the lack of transparency requirements.

“Unfortunately, this bill includes no meaningful data-recording requirements beyond what NHTSA is already collecting about collisions, which I believe is insufficient,” Mullin said. LL

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