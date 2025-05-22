Tennessee enhancing freight transportation options

A new multimodal freight transportation partnership in Tennessee will increase transportation options and economic activity while reducing congestion, state officials said.

The public-private freight initiative is an agreement between the state, Cheatham County and Ingram Marine Group to develop the Ashland City River port project on a 40-acre site on the Cumberland River.

A Tennessee Department of Transportation news release said Ingram Marine Group will fund the construction of the $30 million inland port with state funds being used to build a $3 million pier.

“Strategic partnerships like this represent the kind of forward-thinking solutions essential to addressing Tennessee’s evolving infrastructure needs,” Deputy Governor and TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley said in a statement. “TDOT remains committed to exploring every opportunity to strengthen our regional and national economic competitiveness by advancing infrastructure enhancements and operational innovations that alleviate congestion and remove critical freight bottlenecks.”

The new port being built within 10 miles of Interstates 40 and 65 is within a low-density traffic corridor with potential for rail access. Less congestion, transportation and air pollution are among the potential benefits of this initiative, TDOT said.

“Saying how incredibly excited we are to launch this project would be an understatement,” said John Roberts, CEO of Ingram Marine Group. “The Ashland City River Port will allow us to move a variety of dry goods more efficiently and effectively to better serve Tennessee businesses and residents. We are proud to open such a world-class facility in our home state and bring high-paying jobs to the Ashland City community. We want to thank Governor Lee and the legislature for making infrastructure improvements such as this one a priority. We would not be here today without them.”

Project construction is scheduled to begin in summer 2025 with a fixed dock, multi-commodity warehouse and site improvements part of the first phase. LL

