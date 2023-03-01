Tennessee carrier Big G Express buys RTR Transportation

One Tennessee carrier, Big G Express, has bought another Tennessee trucking company, RTR Transportation.

Big G Express, headquartered in Shelbyville, Tenn., announced Feb. 27 it had purchased Nashville, Tenn.-based RTR Transportation.

Both companies have been in business since 1995. The company offices are about 60 miles apart.

Terms of the deal were not announced.

The Big G Express family of companies offers transportation solutions and services that include logistics, warehousing, and flatbed services.

“This acquisition is a great move for our employee owners,” Greg Thompson, president and CEO of Big G Express, said in a news release. “RTR’s asset-based operation with approximately 100 drivers allows us to gain market share with blue-chip customers in the automotive industry, including an expansion of the regions and routes we currently service.”

RTR Transportation is a family-owned, full-service nationwide dry van truckload carrier based in the state’s capital city. It offers local cartage, warehousing, cross dock, trailer rework, and storage trailers.

“We ultimately chose Big G Express as the buyer because of the comfort level we instantly felt with their executive leadership,” said Jackson Norman, president of RTR Transportation, said in a news release. “The Lord has blessed our family with a wonderful group of employees, and we wanted to assure that their futures were secure. Big G’s employee stock ownership plan gave us that assurance.”

Big G Express is a 100% employee-owned truckload carrier with more than 550 tractors and more than 1,800 trailers. It became employee-owned in 2009, according to the company’s website. Every employee participates in Big G’s employee stock ownership retirement plan.

More business news is available on LandLine.Media.