Temporary Teton Pass detour could be paved by next week

Crews continue construction of a temporary detour on state Highway 22, known as Teton Pass, which could be paved as soon as next week, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

This pass between Jackson, Wyo., and Victor, Idaho, has been closed to all vehicular traffic after a landslide occurred at mile marker 12.8 on June 8.

On Tuesday, June 18, WYDOT said dirt work to construct a temporary detour around the impacted slide was “nearing completion.”

After that dirt work is completed, crews will prepare the area for paving operations, which could be completed by the middle of next week. It will open to traffic soon after paving, WYDOT said.

“WYDOT’s engineers, geologists and other licensed professionals with several decades of experience have done their due diligence to ensure the detour is safe for traffic,” WYDOT Director Darin Westby said in a statement.

The temporary detour route will consist of one 12-foot lane in each direction and will have concrete barriers to protect motorists from any hazards. It is being constructed on the interior of the curve away from the unstable slide area. Crews have taken material from the old embankment for use as some of the detour fill. This will relieve driving forces pushing on the slide, WYDOT said.

This detour will have a slightly sharper curve as well as a steeper grade. Officials plans to reduce the speed limit in the area to account for that.

Signage warning drivers of the speed change and other applicable restrictions will be placed in advance of the detour.

Mile marker 15 project

In addition to the temporary Teton Pass detour, a box culvert is being added to improve drainage at the site where an initial mudslide closed the highway prior to the catastrophic failure at mile marker 12.8.

This work may continue after the temporary detour is open but will be conducted under two-way traffic to avoid impacting Teton Pass travel.

As of Wednesday, June 19, commuters still were directed to use U.S. Highway 26 through Swan Valley and into Snake River Canyon as a detour. LL

