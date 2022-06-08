Temporary left lane restriction for trucks on I-10 in Arizona

June 8, 2022

Ryan Witkowski

|

Truckers traveling through Arizona will be restricted from driving in the left lane on a portion of a busy interstate.

The Arizona Department of Transportation announced on June 7 that heavy duty trucks will be restricted to the right lane only on a segment of I-10. The left lane restriction affects a 20-mile stretch from Phoenix to Casa Grande.

The restriction is being called an “interim safety measure.” The safety measure is a coordinated effort between ADOT, the Arizona Department of Public Safety and the Arizona Trucking Association. Projects to widen I-10 from two lanes to three have been ongoing. The affected 20-mile segment is the final two-lane stretch along the interstate.

“This segment has safety concerns due to heavy traffic flow and truck traffic,” the ADOT statement read. “The right-lane restriction for heavy vehicle truck traffic is intended to help reduce crashes, along with the resulting delays and closures due to these incidents.”

According to data from ADOT, heavy vehicles were involved in approximately 20% of crashes and 15% of rear-end and sideswipe crashes in the area the signs are being posted.

Additionally, ADOT intends to monitor traffic operations along the affected stretch of I-10 while the signs and right-lane restrictions are in place.

According to the news release, new signs are being placed along the corridor to alert drivers of the lane restriction. ADOT began placing the signs on Monday, June 6. The placement of the new signs is expected to be completed by the end of the week.

ADOT says the signs will be in place until the project to widen the corridor begins. The first step in that project is expected to begin in 2023 with the replacement of bridges over the Gila River. The project, according to the ADOT news release, “could be completed as early as 2026.” LL

 

