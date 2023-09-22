Teamsters urge Senate to investigate Yellow bankruptcy

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters is urging the Senate to investigate the Yellow Corp. bankruptcy.

The Teamsters’ call for an investigation comes after a special Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on corporate manipulation of Chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to a news release. During the hearing, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., called out Yellow.

“After a company files for Chapter 11, employees risk losing their livelihoods, health benefits and pensions through no fault of their own. These are things that workers have worked hard for and have earned,” Sen. Klobuchar said during the hearing. “This issue has become relevant to my state because just last month, Yellow Corp., one of the largest LTL carriers in the country, filed for bankruptcy. This bankruptcy jeopardizes the livelihood and health benefits of many hardworking Minnesotans, including 480 Minnesota Teamsters.”

The Teamsters are demanding a comprehensive investigation.



Specifically, the union is calling on Sen. Dick Durbin and Sen. Bernie Sanders to hold hearings looking into Yellow’s bankruptcy before the Senate Committee on the Judiciary and the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.

“More disturbing details of corruption, greed and graft continue to emerge at Yellow. We call upon Senator Sanders and Senator Durbin to begin hearings,” Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien said in a statement. “Yellow approved millions in executive bonuses in June at the same exact time that they were voluntarily choosing not to pay millions in worker health care and pension benefits. Workers in this country need real protections against corporations who game the system. We need real reform now that puts workers first in this process.”

The Teamsters claimed that the timing of Yellow’s bankruptcy filing and the unusual steps it has taken while controlling the bankruptcy as a debtor-in-possession warrant scrutiny. The union also stated that an expedited liquidation would preclude a potential purchase of Yellow’s assets from any party that may want to reestablish operations, which would benefit the economy, thousands of workers and their communities and the American taxpayers. LL

