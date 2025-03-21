TCA names Highway Angels of the Year

The 2024 Highway Angels of the Year are Jason Corino, Michael Dorsey and Daljit Sohi, the Truckload Carriers Association recently announced.

These drivers were honored at TCA’s annual convention for their selfless and heroic acts.

Corino, a driver for Melton Truck Lines from Deltona, Fla., utilized his truck and potentially saved lives during a road rage incident in Colorado. “It’s just me and the officer’s car in front of me and the suspect’s car in front of him, and I’ve got traffic behind me,” Corino said. “I could see the bullets bouncing off the ground. I stopped right there to protect the people behind me.” Sadly, one law enforcement officer and two civilians died as a result of this incident. Corino not only protected others in the area but also provided camera footage from his truck that proved benficial during the subsequent investigation.

Following a pit stop in western Canada, Sohi, who drives for Triple Eight Transport, literally went out of his way to return a purse to a woman who left it behind will tending to her child. The purse contained more than $1,000 as well as jewelry, credit cards and other identification cards. Sohi said he followed the woman for three hours before she stopped at a fueling location and he was able to return the valuables. The owner of the lost purse tried to pay Sohi a $500 reward, which he declined.

A driver for Louisville, Ky.-based Mercer Transportation, Dorsey became a lifeline for those escaping rapidly rising floodwaters during Hurricane Helene. According to the TCA Highway Angel website, as many as 10 individuals took shelter in Dorsey’s trailer, which was eventually separated by the rushing waters. Dorsey was even knocked unconscious during the ordeal but persevered to help save six people’s lives. “Something hit me in the head and knocked me out,” he said. “When I fell in the water, I guess it was so cold that it brought me back … If I wouldn’t have been there, those people that survived wouldn’t have made it – it would have been impossible. God had me there for a reason.”

Winners of the Highway Angel award receive a satellite television package, a 24-inch flat screen TV, a DVR and a one-year subscription to over 100 DirectTV channels from program sponsor EpicVue. Northland Insurance and DriverFacts also sponsored the Highway Angel program. LL

