TCA names drive team Highway Angel recipients

It was the worst crash Titan Transfer Inc. driver William Gregory had seen in his nearly 30 years on the road. With his wife, Becky, in the sleeper, the Gregory drive team was hauling a load to California. Traffic came to a halt on Interstate 40 near Holbrook, Ariz., as he maneuvered their truck to the slow lane.

His first thought … help.

An incredibly chaotic scene of multiple individuals running with fire extinguishers greeted William as he hurriedly exited the truck and ran toward the commotion in an effort to assist in any way possible. Upon reaching the fiery wreckage of this head-on collision, William could see both drivers were deceased. However, a 10-year-old boy, though badly injured, was still clinging to life inside one of the two mangled vehicles. After the flames were extinguished, William was among those who helped safely free the boy.

The couple’s dog became uneasy at this time and began to bark, waking Becky in the truck’s sleeper. Becky made her way to where William was with the boy near the vehicle and helped to comfort the child until a Life Flight arrived.

Several surgeries were needed following the wreck, but the boy is expected to make a full recovery.

The Shelbyville, Tenn. residents on Dec. 2 were both named Highway Angels by the Alexandria, Va.-based Truckload Carriers Association for their selfless acts on that June evening. A certificate, patch, lapel pin and truck decals were given to the couple by TCA. The drivers also received a certificate of recognition from their employer, Shelbyville, Tenn.-based Titan Transfer.

The Highway Angel award has recognized nearly 1,300 professional truck drivers for exemplary kindness, courtesy and courage displayed while on the job since 1997. EpicVue, presenting sponsor, and DriverFacts, supporting sponsor, help make this program possible. LL

