TBS Factoring Service acquires Financial Carrier Services

Oklahoma City, Okla.-based TBS Factoring Service has acquired Charlotte, N.C.-based

Financial Carrier Services, according to a news release.

TBS Factoring Service has furnished truck drivers with freight factoring services since 1968. The company provides cash flow solutions, insurance down payment assistance, and other services.

Financial Carrier Services has specialized in recourse factoring. Its loyal client base made FCS a top choice when TBS decided to start making strategic acquisitions, TBS said in the news release.

Factoring is when a company purchases a small-business trucking operation’s open invoices to get paid more quickly. The factoring company then collects on those invoices.

TBS Factoring Service is owned by NATF Holdings. NATF Holdings LLC is a Delaware limited-liability company formed in December 2019, according to Bizapedia.com. NATF Holdings invests in logistics solutions designed to solve supply chain challenges.

TBS said in the news release that it plans to continue to expand its footprint in the transportation industry with mergers and acquisitions.

As TBS grows, more benefits, services, and solutions will open up to current and potential clients, according to the news release. The company is committed digitally transforming the industry. LL

