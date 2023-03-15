Tax on new trucks would be repealed under House bill

A bill in the House would end a longstanding federal excise tax on heavy trucks.

Reps. Doug LaMalfa, R-Calif., and Chris Pappas, D-N.H., reintroduced bipartisan legislation last week that would repeal the 12% tax.

Proponents of HR1440 say the tax on new trucks can add $15,000 to $30,000 to the cost of one and encourages the purchase of used vehicles. The tax began in 1917 as a way to help pay for the cost of World War I. Since then, multiple attempts over the years to remove the tax have been unsuccessful.

“On one hand, regulators want operators out of older trucks, but on the other hand this tax penalizes them for trying to update their equipment,” LaMalfa said in a news release. “Repealing the 12% federal excise tax on heavy trucks and trailers will help all businesses reduce costs, address supply chain challenges and lower costs for essential goods for families, especially in rural areas.”

Pappas said eliminating the tax will benefit small businesses.

“Cutting the federal excise tax on heavy trucks and trailers will help America’s Main Street economy grow, address supply chain challenges and shortages, and lower costs for essential items that families need, including groceries and gas,” Pappas said. “This legislation will also support the adoption of newer, safer and cleaner trucks that reduce our dependence on foreign energy.”

Reps. Darin LaHood, R-Ill., and Earl Blumenauer, D-Ore., also have signed on as co-sponsors. In addition, the bill is supported by the National Automobile Dealers Association, American Truck Dealers, American Trucking Associations and the Zero Emission Transportation Association.

In February, the groups asked members of Congress to end the tax.

“The federal government wants heavy-duty trucks to be cleaner or emission-free, but slaps a 12% tax on the newest, greenest trucks,” said Scott McCandless, chairman of the American Truck Dealers. “If the goal is to reduce emissions, repealing the counterproductive federal excise tax is a good place to start.” LL

