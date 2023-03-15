Tax on new trucks would be repealed under House bill

March 15, 2023

Mark Schremmer

|

A bill in the House would end a longstanding federal excise tax on heavy trucks.

Reps. Doug LaMalfa, R-Calif., and Chris Pappas, D-N.H., reintroduced bipartisan legislation last week that would repeal the 12% tax.

Proponents of HR1440 say the tax on new trucks can add $15,000 to $30,000 to the cost of one and encourages the purchase of used vehicles. The tax began in 1917 as a way to help pay for the cost of World War I. Since then, multiple attempts over the years to remove the tax have been unsuccessful.

“On one hand, regulators want operators out of older trucks, but on the other hand this tax penalizes them for trying to update their equipment,” LaMalfa said in a news release. “Repealing the 12% federal excise tax on heavy trucks and trailers will help all businesses reduce costs, address supply chain challenges and lower costs for essential goods for families, especially in rural areas.”

Pappas said eliminating the tax will benefit small businesses.

“Cutting the federal excise tax on heavy trucks and trailers will help America’s Main Street economy grow, address supply chain challenges and shortages, and lower costs for essential items that families need, including groceries and gas,” Pappas said. “This legislation will also support the adoption of newer, safer and cleaner trucks that reduce our dependence on foreign energy.”

Reps. Darin LaHood, R-Ill., and Earl Blumenauer, D-Ore., also have signed on as co-sponsors. In addition, the bill is supported by the National Automobile Dealers Association, American Truck Dealers, American Trucking Associations and the Zero Emission Transportation Association.

In February, the groups asked members of Congress to end the tax.

“The federal government wants heavy-duty trucks to be cleaner or emission-free, but slaps a 12% tax on the newest, greenest trucks,” said Scott McCandless, chairman of the American Truck Dealers. “If the goal is to reduce emissions, repealing the counterproductive federal excise tax is a good place to start.” LL

Business news is available at LandLine.Media.

Related News

UCR - Unified Carrier Registration

Federal

UCR proposal would reduce 2024 fees by 9%

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is proposing reduced Unified Carrier Registration fees for the 2024 registration year.

By Land Line Staff | March 15

Truck-Safety-Coalition. US Capitol image by Eric

Federal

Speed limiters, AEBs sought by Truck Safety Coalition

The Truck Safety Coalition asked Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to mandate 60 mph speed limiters on all commercial motor vehicles.

By Mark Schremmer | March 14

Hydrogen fuel graphic. Image by EZPS

Federal

Senators suggest giving hydrogen fuel a kick-start boost

Some senators want to kick-start hydrogen fuel use. One of the four bills in the Hydrogen Infrastructure Initiative focuses on big trucks.

By Chuck Robinson | March 14

SMS proposal to be explained at

Federal

SMS proposal to be explained at webinars

The FMCSA will offer motor carriers a pair of opportunities to learn about the agency’s proposed changes to the Safety Measurement System.

By Mark Schremmer | March 13

Mark Schremmer, senior editor, joined Land Line in 2015. An award-winning journalist and former assistant news editor at The Topeka Capital-Journal, he brings fresh ideas, solid reporting skills, and more than two decades of journalism experience to our staff.