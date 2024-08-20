Tax Fairness for Workers Act increases co-sponsors to 191

Although the Tax Fairness for Workers Act was introduced in the House more than a year ago, the bill continues to gain support.

Five Democrats and two Republicans have signed on to HR4963 over the summer, bringing the total number of co-sponsors to 191.

Reps. Delia Ramirez, D-Ill., and Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., became co-sponsors on Friday, Aug. 16. Previously over the summer, Reps. Thomas Suozzi, D-N.Y.; Derrick Van Orden, R-Wis.; Donald Davis, D-N.C.; Nick LaLota, R-N.Y.; and Greg Stanton, D-Ariz., pledged support for the bill.

What is the Tax Fairness for Workers Act?

For truck drivers, the bill would reinstate the ability for employee truck drivers to utilize a per diem tax deduction.

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 eliminated that deduction for company drivers, while self-employed truckers can still claim per diem. The Tax Fairness for Workers Act would make it to where employee drivers could also utilize the credit.

Rep. Brendan Boyle, D-Pa., introduced the bill in the House on July 27, 2023. The bipartisan effort aims to ease the tax burden on workers by allowing them to deduct common employment expenses, such as travel and uniform costs.

The Senate version was introduced by Robert Casey, D-Pa., and has 40 co-sponsors.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, which represents small-business truckers, supports the Tax Fairness for Workers Act.

“The elimination of the per diem for company drivers has unfortunately increased the tax exposure for many hard-working Americans who make their living behind the wheel of a truck,” OOIDA President Todd Spencer wrote in support of a previous version of the bill in 2019.

You can learn more about the bill and how to contact your lawmaker by visiting FightingForTruckers.com. LL