Tax fairness bill would restore per diem for company drivers

October 14, 2024

Mark Schremmer

|

For company drivers like Stuart Hochfelder, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 delivered a financial blow.

The law eliminated the ability of employee truck drivers to deduct per diem expenses from their taxes.

“It meant that there’s about $20,000 per year that I can no longer write off,” Hochfelder said. “It really hurt. I can no longer write off union dues, meal expenses or anything else that I used to. “It has had a big impact.”

Hochfelder, an OOIDA life member from Bourbonnais, Ill., is hopeful the Tax Fairness for Workers Act can pass Congress and restore employee truckers’ ability to deduct daily eligible expenses while on the road.

The good news is that the bill continues to gain momentum. On Oct. 11, Reps. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., and Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., both signed on to HR4963. Those additions bring the total number of co-sponsors to 202 in the House.

Rep. Brendan Boyle, D-Pa., introduced the bipartisan bill in the House in July 2023. The Tax Fairness for Workers Act aims to ease the tax burden on workers by allowing them to deduct common employment expenses, such as travel and uniform costs.

It also would reinstate the per diem tax deduction for company drivers. Owner-operators still can benefit from per diem.

Sen. Robert Casey, D-Pa., introduced an identical bill in the Senate. The Senate version has 40 co-sponsors.

Both versions need more support from Republicans to cross the finish line. The House bill has 194 Democratic co-sponsors and only eight Republicans. The Senate bill is supported by 38 Democrats and two independents.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, which advocates for the rights of all truck drivers, supports the Tax Fairness for Workers Act.

“The elimination of the per diem for company drivers has unfortunately increased the tax exposure for many hard-working Americans who make their living behind the wheel of a truck,” OOIDA President Todd Spencer wrote in 2019.

Truck drivers can go to FightingForTruckers.com to learn more about the Tax Fairness for Workers Act and to contact their lawmakers about the bill. LL

Related News

FMCSA

Federal

FMCSA moves closer to new registration system

FMCSA is once again asking industry stakeholders to provide feedback on the agency’s efforts to modernize its registration system.

By Mark Schremmer | October 11

Broker transparency

Federal

Broker transparency proposal: Will we see it soon?

Truckers have asked for broker transparency for years. FMCSA is scheduled to unveil a notice of proposed rulemaking sometime in October.

By Mark Schremmer | October 09

PHMSA

Federal

PHMSA announces plan to simplify fuel-hauling regs

The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration has announced a proposal to simplify regulations for truck drivers hauling fuel.

By Mark Schremmer | October 08

Freight fraud

Federal

Bill to combat freight fraud gains support

Freight fraud costs trucking hundreds of millions of dollars. A bipartisan bill aimed at fighting back has gained four co-sponsors this month.

By Mark Schremmer | October 07

Mark Schremmer, senior editor, joined Land Line in 2015. An award-winning journalist and former assistant news editor at The Topeka Capital-Journal, he brings fresh ideas, solid reporting skills, and more than two decades of journalism experience to our staff.