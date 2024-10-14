Tax fairness bill would restore per diem for company drivers

For company drivers like Stuart Hochfelder, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 delivered a financial blow.

The law eliminated the ability of employee truck drivers to deduct per diem expenses from their taxes.

“It meant that there’s about $20,000 per year that I can no longer write off,” Hochfelder said. “It really hurt. I can no longer write off union dues, meal expenses or anything else that I used to. “It has had a big impact.”

Hochfelder, an OOIDA life member from Bourbonnais, Ill., is hopeful the Tax Fairness for Workers Act can pass Congress and restore employee truckers’ ability to deduct daily eligible expenses while on the road.

The good news is that the bill continues to gain momentum. On Oct. 11, Reps. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., and Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., both signed on to HR4963. Those additions bring the total number of co-sponsors to 202 in the House.

Rep. Brendan Boyle, D-Pa., introduced the bipartisan bill in the House in July 2023. The Tax Fairness for Workers Act aims to ease the tax burden on workers by allowing them to deduct common employment expenses, such as travel and uniform costs.

It also would reinstate the per diem tax deduction for company drivers. Owner-operators still can benefit from per diem.

Sen. Robert Casey, D-Pa., introduced an identical bill in the Senate. The Senate version has 40 co-sponsors.

Both versions need more support from Republicans to cross the finish line. The House bill has 194 Democratic co-sponsors and only eight Republicans. The Senate bill is supported by 38 Democrats and two independents.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, which advocates for the rights of all truck drivers, supports the Tax Fairness for Workers Act.

“The elimination of the per diem for company drivers has unfortunately increased the tax exposure for many hard-working Americans who make their living behind the wheel of a truck,” OOIDA President Todd Spencer wrote in 2019.

Truck drivers can go to FightingForTruckers.com to learn more about the Tax Fairness for Workers Act and to contact their lawmakers about the bill. LL