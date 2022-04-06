Task force aims to create ‘bridge between veterans and the trucking industry’

April 6, 2022

Ryan Witkowski

|

The push to add veterans to the trucking industry has been apparent over the past year. That push continued on April 4 with President Joe Biden’s announcement of a new task force.

Task Force Movement: Life-Cycle Pathways for Veterans and Military into Trucking is the latest effort to transition veterans into a career in trucking. Its mission, according to the White House, is to, “support the recruitment and retention of veterans and military family members.”

Army veteran Patrick Murphy, a former U.S. House of Representatives member from Pennsylvania, will chair the task force. Murphy, whose grandfather and father were truckers after serving in the military, said building a bridge between the military and trucking will be critical to their success.

“What task force movement is all about is really to create that bridge. That bridge between veterans and the trucking industry,” Murphy said. “Because, for my family, it was built and survived on in that industry. It’s how we got through. And I’ll tell you, it’s that bridge that needs to be more accessible to our brother and sister veterans.”

Current efforts to transition veterans into a career in trucking are showing promise. Part of the Biden administration’s 90-day Truck Action Plan was to increase veteran outreach and recruitment efforts. Additionally, software development hiring company Fastport was tabbed as an intermediary to establish registered apprenticeship programs in the transportation industry.

According to the White House, 100 major companies – including UPS, Pepsi and Domino’s – have launched registered apprenticeship programs for veterans in the past 90 days.

The parallels between military life and the trucking industry are well noted. In December, the White House estimated approximately 70,000 veterans are likely to have certified trucking experience in the last five years. The administration has continued to support efforts that would make transition for veterans into trucking as smooth and quick as possible.

“If you can handle a tank, if you can handle an armored personnel carrier, you can sure as hell handle one of these suckers,” Biden said.

While Murphy celebrates the support of the administration when it comes to providing a path for veterans to find a career in trucking, he said the work isn’t done.

“It’s about opportunity. It’s about the future of America. It’s about making sure America gets back to work,” Murphy said. “Today is a good day, but today is just the beginning.”

More information on programs for veterans interested in a career in trucking can be found here and on Fastport’s national apprenticeship website. LL

 

Roadflex

Related News

FMCSA seeks Truck Leasing Task Force applications

Federal

FMCSA accepting Truck Leasing Task Force applications

The FMCSA has launched the opening of applications for its Truck Leasing Task Force. The deadline to apply is May 6.

By Land Line Staff | April 06

Tractor-trailers and clock graphic for personal conveyance

Federal

With personal conveyance, how long and how far, CVSA asks

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance wants FMCSA to nail down how long and how far a commercial driver can go on personal conveyance.

By Land Line Staff | April 05

President Joe Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg outlined the White House's Trucking Action Plan on April 4. (Photo by OOIDA staff)

Federal

White House event details Trucking Action Plan, thanks drivers

Making remarks about the administration’s Trucking Action Plan, President Joe Biden told truckers the economy would stop without them.

By Mark Schremmer | April 04

Yellow on side of truck

Federal

Congress still investigating Yellow Corp.’s ‘national security’ CARES Act loan

More than a year into its investigation, a congressional commission is still questioning Yellow Corp.’s $700 million pandemic relief loan.

By Tyson Fisher | April 04