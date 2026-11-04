Taking trucks off Transmountain Road?

An estimated 40,000 vehicles travel daily on state Highway Loop 375, which includes Transmountain Road in El Paso, Texas.

Commercial trucks make up as much as 10% of that daily traffic.

The city is now exploring diverting that truck traffic due to a history of crashes involving large trucks on Transmountain Road, the most recent occurring on Oct. 19.

During an Oct. 27 meeting, the city council unanimously approved an agenda item for more restrictions on the road after that multi-vehicle crash that killed one and injured nine others.

“At this time, we just want to explore what the options are, and then in 30 days the city manager will come back to us and give us those options so we can decide how to move forward,” Alejandra Chavez, city representative, told local media. “It’s going to take collaboration with TxDOT, but it’s also taking collaboration with our police department and other safety measures that we can maybe implement.”

In the short term, inspections for all commercial vehicles and an increased law enforcement presence on the highway are planned.

Following the latest fatal crash on Transmountain Road, El Paso Mayor Renard Johnson voiced the city’s concerns.

In July, the Texas Department of Transportation added a safety feature on Transmountain Road. The mechanical runaway truck ramp was the first of its kind in El Paso.

It was designed to safely stop a 90,000-pound truck traveling 90 mph and constructed in the median due to the narrow footprint available, TxDOT engineers said.

Prior to this runaway ramp opening, three gravel truck runaway ramps were previously installed on Transmountain Road.

TxDOT officials told El Paso officials that they plan to add additional runaway ramps, which will also be constructed with energy-absorbing net stations and reinforced concrete walls.

NOW OPEN‼️ A new safety feature on Loop 375 (Transmountain Road) is now open. 🙌🏼The mechanical runaway truck ramp is the first of its kind in El Paso and in Texas!👷🏻‍♂️ Watch video, sound up for details!👇🏼 https://t.co/xBh22dkEv8 — TxDOT El Paso (@txdotelp) July 1, 2026

Determining whether plans to restrict commercial vehicles or create alternate routes are legal or feasible is the next step for the city. LL

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