‘Taj Mahal of rest areas’ now open in North Carolina

May 6, 2022

Ryan Witkowski

|

New I-26 rest area. Photo by the North Carolina DOT
A new $5 million rest area in North Carolina is being dubbed the “Taj Mahal of rest areas” by developers. The facility adds 30 new truck parking spaces.

 

Weary travelers in North Carolina are in for a treat.

A new rest area, located off I-26 at the Buncombe/Henderson County line, is being dubbed the “Taj Mahal” of rest areas. Now open, the facility is located on the eastbound side of I-26 at mile marker 41.

“I jokingly call it the Taj Mahal of rest areas, but I’m only kind of joking,” Division 14 Resident Engineer Mike Patton told WYFF news. “We hope that drivers from our area and across the nation take a break from driving and enjoy this wonderful rest area.”

According to a news release from the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the new facility features “high ceilings, fine wood finishes, energy efficient plumbing, lots of natural light, and plenty of space for four-legged family members.”

With the new travel stop comes additional parking. The facility features 30 truck parking spots as well as an additional 90 spaces for passenger vehicles. The rest area is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act and features four handicap parking spaces.

According to data from the NCDOT, an average of 64,000 travelers per day drove this particular stretch of I-26 in 2019.

“NCDOT takes great pride in its rest areas, not only in the mountains, but across the state,” Division 13 Roadside Environmental Engineer Jeff Wait said in a press release. “Some of the finest rest areas in the country are located right here in western North Carolina. And depending on who you ask, this may be the best.”

The stop also features a patio picnic area, a separate vending machine building, and a dedicated pet area. High-efficiency lighting and low-flow water systems will help to keep annual operating costs to a minimum.

The cost for the pair of luxurious traveler rest stop was approximately $10 million. The new facilities are part of a $271 million project to widen I-26 in Henderson County. The corresponding westbound travel stop is set to open in the middle of June. LL

More North Carolina news is available on Land Line Media.

 

