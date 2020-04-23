Taco Bell shows they mean it when they say they’re sorry

Slowly but surely the trickle of consideration has become a fountain. The good news is spreading, and corporations are realizing how essential trucks are in the equation. Taco Bell has gotten the message.

After several weeks of working with National Restaurant Association and the International Franchise Association in helping drivers obtain adequate food sources, OOIDA received this notification from Taco Bell:

“Hi OOIDA Team – Wanted to reach out to this team on behalf of Taco Bell. As the company continues to work to provide support for essential and frontline workers, we realized there were some we hadn’t made room for. Literally.”

To show their sincerest apologies for the oversight and true appreciation for front line workers in vehicles that don’t fit in regular drive-thru spaces, Taco Bell plans to turn their headquarters into a into an official “Truck-Thru at HQ.”

Friday, April 24 and Friday, May 1 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pacific time, Taco Bell will turn their headquarters at 1 Glen Bell Way in Irvine, California, into a drive-thru that can adequately accommodate semi-trucks so they can hand out a free lunch for those on the front lines of the novel coronavirus crisis

Well, I’ll be dipped in nacho cheese. That’s super nice, and we always appreciate a kind gesture for truck drivers. It should be noted that Taco Bell has an ordering app so you may be able to access walk-up service. Check the location before walking up.

Can I take a minute for some hometown pride?

Officials within the Robins Regional Chamber in my little ol’ hometown of Warner Robins, Ga., heard about issues truckers were having finding parking and decided to help.

The Chamber realized with Gov. Brian Kemp’s shelter-in-place order many churches in the area would have extra parking space.

April Bragg spoke to WMAZ 13 news on behalf of the Chamber.

“We wanted to come up with a solution to find them some relief as truck drivers are driving longer routes and longer hours, all of those things. It’s critical that they have somewhere legal and safe to stop,” Bragg said.

For now, signs on the interstate as well this Google Map are directing drivers to Southside Baptist, Second Baptist and Apostolic Church parking lots. The lots can hold approximately 100 trucks and are being regularly patrolled by Warner Robins Police Department.

I’m thrilled my hometown is offering safe parking for the drivers still out there, bringing the essential items.

Way to go, Warner Robins!