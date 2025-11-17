TA stops roadside assistance as distracted drivers turn shoulders into danger zones

Motorists are failing to move over for emergency vehicles helping others on highways. Consequently, a major truck stop operator has ended its roadside assistance program.

Earlier this month, TravelCenters of America announced it was pausing roadside assistance “to ensure our team members have the right tools, training, and processes in place to safely assist professional drivers on the road.” However, the company continued to provide services in parking lots, rest areas and other non-roadways.

TravelCenters of America’s announcement came shortly after one of its service technicians was killed while assisting a truck driver on Interstate 80 in Frelinghuysen Township, N.J. Another commercial vehicle struck the technician while on the job.

After a thorough evaluation, TravelCenters of America confirmed that it has permanently ended emergency roadside repairs on the shoulder of any active traffic lane.

That includes highways and interstates. Assistance will still be provided in areas off the roads.

“TA will continue to offer emergency repair assistance in safer, controlled environments including truck stops, rest areas, and parking lots,” the company said in a statement. “By stopping work in high-speed and high-traffic environments, we are continuing to prioritize what matters most – the safety of our team members and our customers.”

In an email sent to customers, TravelCenters of America pointed out that distracted driving has become a growing, persistent and deadly issue. Removing service technicians from the side of active roadways protects them and professional drivers from unnecessary risk.

According to one study, an average of 566 people are killed and more than 14,000 are injured each year in events involving disabled vehicles. Efforts to address these incidents have been trending nationwide.

In some states, motorists are required to move over only for an emergency vehicle, including TravelCenters of America roadside assistance. More states are amending their laws to include all vehicles.

This year alone, four states have amended their move-over laws: California, Kansas, New Hampshire and West Virginia. There are bills pending in Massachusetts, Ohio and Wisconsin. LL