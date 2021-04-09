The 2021 Citizen Driver award winners will again be announced live, April 19, at 9 a.m. on “The Dave Nemo Show.”

Winners had previously been revealed at the Mid-America Trucking Show in Louisville, Ky. However, event cancellations in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the announcement shifts to SiriusXM channel 146, for the second straight year.

Despite the change in the announcement format, many of the particulars remain the same.

Two grand prize honorees will be chosen and receive $2,500 in cash, 10,000 UltraONE points, a dedication ceremony at a TA or Petro of their choosing, and a $2,500 donation to a charity of their choice.

The charity must be a valid 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization and must not promote hate activity or violence toward any individuals or groups and must support lawful and honorable purposes.

Dedications will include a full unveiling ceremony for up to 30 guests with a plaque recounting their stories and service displayed in each facility.

Semifinalists win 2,500 TA & Petro UltraONE points. Finalists will receive that plus 10,000 UltraONE points.

View previous honorees, including Jon Osburn, current skipper of OOIDA’s touring tractor-trailer, and Marty Ellis, who will be taking the reins from Osburn when he retires later this month, here.

TA started the Citizen Driver program in 2013 to “honor drivers who earn public respect for our industry through good citizenship, safety, community involvement, health and wellness and leadership,” said the TA Citizen Driver website.

TA, which operates TA & Petro travel centers, has named 35 individuals as Citizen Drivers and dedicated 31 TA or Petro centers. LL