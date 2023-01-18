TA & Petro plans to add franchise locations in 2023

TravelCenters of America is on track to open 20 new franchise locations in 2023.

On top of that, the company that manages the TA, TA Express and Petro truck stops, signed 30 new franchise agreements in 2022. There is a lag time, perhaps as much as a couple of years, between signing the agreements and opening new franchise locations

The company remains focused on franchising for accelerated network growth and continues to see year over year franchise signing growth, the company reported in a news release. In 2022, TA opened three new franchised sites.

The company acquired seven existing travel centers (six with truck maintenance facilities) which began operating as TA or Petro locations in 2022, and three standalone truck service facilities, which began operating as TA Truck Service during the year.

In early 2023, TravelCenters of America has scheduled openings in six states, according to a company spokesperson:

Oklahoma

California

Missouri

Tennessee

Colorado

Kansas

“The success of TA’s franchise and acquisition programs is a critical component of our strategic plan, and over time will add well-located facilities to better serve our guests across the country,” Jon Pertchik, CEO of TravelCenters of America, said in the news release. “I am excited by meeting our 2022 target for growth in franchise sites and excited to see our new franchise partners flag their travel centers with the TA and Petro brands. Our franchise and acquisition programs, along with our success in implementing other parts of our turnaround plan, and focus on our strategic plan, are a continued sign of the success of our efforts to improve our business.”

In October 2022, TravelCenters of America announced plans for four new franchised travel centers:

TA Madera, Calif., which is in the San Joachin Valley, about 30 miles northwest of Fresno.

TA Express Norwood, Mo., which is about 60 miles east of Springfield, Mo.

TA Express Tonkawa, Okla., which is about 100 miles north of Oklahoma City, Okla., on I-35.

TA Express Olancha, Calif., which is 180 miles north of Los Angeles on U.S. 395.

It also announced a plan to offer new healthful meal options at all Country Pride and Iron Skillet full-service restaurants and enhancements to more than 50 travel centers in 2022.

Westlake, Ohio-based TravelCenters of America Inc. is listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange. Founded in 1972, it operates 280 locations in 44 states. It also operates more than 600 full-service and quick-service restaurants and nine proprietary brands, including Iron Skillet and Country Pride. The company was named to the Forbes America’s Best Small Companies 2023 list, based on earnings growth, sales growth, return on equity and total stock return for the latest 12 months available and over the last five years. LL

