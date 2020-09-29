TA & Petro Citizen Driver nominations due Sept. 30

The nomination period for the 2021 Citizen Driver competition ends Wednesday, Sept. 30.

Through the Citizen Driver contest, TravelCenters of America recognizes over-the-road professional truck drivers who evoke public respect for the truck driving profession. TravelCenters of America operates TA & Petro travel centers.

Nominations can be made here.

The online form asks for driver history information and military service highlights and information about the nominee’s citizenship and professionalism, safety record, community involvement, leadership qualities, and healthy lifestyle. Anyone can nominate a driver, but drivers may not nominate themselves.

The Citizen Driver program launched in 2013 to honor hardworking, professional truckers. The award places a premium on being positive role models within their communities.

Two grand prize honorees will be chosen. Grand prize honorees get the TA or Petro of their choice dedicated in their honor, complete with a full unveiling ceremony and celebration for their families and friends. A plaque recounting their stories and service is displayed in each facility.

Grand prize winners also will get $2,500 in cash plus a $2,500 donation to the winner’s charity of choice. The charity must be a valid 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization and must not promote hate activity or violence toward any individuals or groups and must support lawful and honorable purposes.

In addition, grand prize winners will get 10,000 UltraONE points in addition to the prizes given to semifinalists and finalists. Grand prize winners also will get travel expenses to attend the awards ceremony.

Semifinalists will win 2,500 TA & Petro UltraONE points. Finalists will receive that plus 10,000 UltraONE points.

The total number of Citizen Driver honorees is 35. Jon Osburn, skipper of OOIDA’s touring tractor-trailer, was named a Citizen Driver in 2016.

Jerry Seaman, an OOIDA life member from Huron, S.D., and Herschel Evans of Bremen, Ga., were named Citizen Drivers in 2020.

Steen Gronlund, an OOIDA life member from Longmont, Colo., and Kenn and Beth Zelten, a husband-wife team and OOIDA life members from Menominee, Mich., were selected as the 2019 Citizen Driver honorees.

Here is a full list of honorees.

TravelCenters of America LLC, Westlake, Ohio, operates TA Travel Centers, TA Express Travel Centers, Petro Stopping Centers and Minit Mart convenience stores in 43 states and in Ontario, Canada.