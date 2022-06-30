T-Mobile shuts down its 3G networks

This year, mobile carriers have been phasing out their 3G cellular networks. The next major carrier to shut down its 3G networks is T-Mobile.

T-Mobile will complete the shutdown of the Sprint LTE network by today, June 30, 2022.

T-Mobile will also shut down its 3G UMTS system by tomorrow, July 1, 2022.

As 3G networks go offline, drivers need to ensure that the electronic logging devices they use are operating on a 4G network or higher. Those drivers still utilizing ELDs dependent upon a 3G network will lose service within the year.

Any electronic logging device that requires cellular connectivity to perform its functionality will no longer be in compliance with the technical specifications in the ELD rule after the network it relies on is sunset.

When in an area that does not support the Sprint LTE or T-Mobile 3G UMTS networks, the device will register a malfunction. In accordance with 49 CFR 395.34, the carrier has eight days to get the malfunction resolved, in this case by replacement, unless an extension is granted.

AT&T was the first to take its 3G system offline on Feb. 22. The Sprint 3G CDMA network went offline on March 31. Verizon is expected to take its 3G system offline on Dec. 31, 2022.

Drivers with 3G-dependent ELDs are encouraged to upgrade their equipment to avoid service interruptions. Contact your ELD manufacturer if you are unsure of what network your device runs on.

Land Line Magazine covered the topic in is March-April 2022 issue. John Bendel, Land Line editor at large, answered the question “What does the end of 3G mean for your ELD?” last August. LL

