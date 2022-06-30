T-Mobile shuts down its 3G networks

June 30, 2022

Land Line Staff

|

This year, mobile carriers have been phasing out their 3G cellular networks. The next major carrier to shut down its 3G networks is T-Mobile.

T-Mobile will complete the shutdown of the Sprint LTE network by today, June 30, 2022.

T-Mobile will also shut down its 3G UMTS system by tomorrow, July 1, 2022.

As 3G networks go offline, drivers need to ensure that the electronic logging devices they use are operating on a 4G network or higher. Those drivers still utilizing ELDs dependent upon a 3G network will lose service within the year.

Any electronic logging device that requires cellular connectivity to perform its functionality will no longer be in compliance with the technical specifications in the ELD rule after the network it relies on is sunset.

When in an area that does not support the Sprint LTE or T-Mobile 3G UMTS networks, the device will register a malfunction. In accordance with 49 CFR 395.34, the carrier has eight days to get the malfunction resolved, in this case by replacement, unless an extension is granted.

AT&T was the first to take its 3G system offline on Feb. 22. The Sprint 3G CDMA network went offline on March 31. Verizon is expected to take its 3G system offline on Dec. 31, 2022.

Drivers with 3G-dependent ELDs are encouraged to upgrade their equipment to avoid service interruptions. Contact your ELD manufacturer if you are unsure of what network your device runs on.

Land Line Magazine covered the topic in is March-April 2022 issue. John Bendel, Land Line editor at large, answered the question “What does the end of 3G mean for your ELD?” last August. LL

Related News

Independent contractor agreement. Graphic by Jon Schulte

News

OOIDA speaks out for truckers at Department of Labor forum

OOIDA told the U.S. Department of Labor that true independent contractor truck drivers should be able to continue using this business model.

By Mark Schremmer | June 30

Welcome to New Jersey Highway road sign. Photo by Christopher Boswell

News

New Jersey Senate approves bill to shield drivers from ticket cameras

The New Jersey Senate has advanced a bill to prohibit the state from working with other states to issue automated tickets.

By Keith Goble | June 30

California AB5 case won't be heard by Supreme Court

News

UPDATE: Supreme Court denies petition against AB5

The U.S. Supreme Court will not hear California Trucking Association’s case against its state’s controversial AB5.

By Mark Schremmer | June 30

Railroad crossing crossbucks, photo by nightowl

News

Amtrak crash resurrects rail crossings concerns

An Amtrak crash involving a truck has reignited concerns regarding train crossings across the United States, especially grade crossings.

By Tyson Fisher | June 29