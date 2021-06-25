System Transport to haul Capitol Christmas tree

Thanks to a recommendation from Kenworth Truck Co., System Transport has been selected to transport the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree from California to Washington D.C.

Based in Cheney, Wash., System Transport was selected because of its industry reputation, said Bruce Ward, president of Choose Outdoors, which assists the U.S. Forest Service in coordinating this effort.

“As a second-generation, family owned and operated company, Christmas is a special time of year for us,” Dennis Williams, president and CEO of Trans-System, the parent corporation of System Transport, said in a news release. “We are proud to be a part of the annual tradition that brings the Christmas spirit to our nation’s capital, and to all the families who gather around their own trees to share the spirit of the season.”

The U.S. Capitol Christmas tree initiative is a 50-year tradition in which one of 155 national forests provides a tree for the west lawn of the U.S. Capitol for the holiday season.

The tree will be harvested from Six Rivers National Forest in late October and delivered to the U.S. Capitol sometime in late November. A Kenworth T680 Next Generation truck with specially designed decals will be used to haul the tree from Northern California to its destination on the East Coast. Additionally, ornaments handmade by California residents will help decorate the tree throughout the month of December.

“Just like our theme, ‘six rivers, many peoples, one tree,’ this campaign brings together many people to prepare and safely deliver one special tree to Washington D.C.,” Ted McArthur, forest supervisor for Six Rivers National Forest, said in a news release. “This journey would not be possible without the support and assistance of strong demonstrated partnerships making this our greatest tour to date.”

Learn how you can get involved or follow the tree’s journey at USCapitolChristmasTree.com. LL

