Sysco food delivery drivers go on strike in Louisville, Indy

Union delivery drivers at Sysco Louisville and Sysco Indianapolis have gone on strike after weeks of contract negotiations.

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters warns in a statement that picket lines may extend to other locations across the country in coming days.

Sysco Corp. is a wholesale food distributor that serves restaurants, businesses and institutions including Jefferson County Public Schools serving much of the Louisville, Ky., area.

Teamsters workers at both locations over the weekend voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike, the Teamsters reported.

“We’re asking to be compensated fairly for the hard work that we do,” Michael Bonner, a Sysco driver and Teamsters Local 89 member in Louisville, said in a union news release. “The company would rather put its employees and customers in a negative situation than just compensate us fairly.”

Bonner and his co-workers organized with Local 89 in August 2022. There are about 100 delivery drivers.

The union claims Sysco management fought unionization efforts and has not bargained in good faith.

Drivers have been subjected to “irresponsibly long hours,” serious public and personal safety concerns, and wages and benefits below what other CDL jobs offer in the region.

“The main issues are healthcare, wages, excessive overtime, production harassment, irregular schedules, and unreasonable work rules,” a Teamsters spokesperson told Land Line.

Hundreds of Teamsters at the company are currently working without a contract or have contracts about to expire due to the company’s failure to bargain in good faith, the union says. The Teamsters reports that it represents more than 10,000 Sysco workers nationwide.

Sysco offered a contract on March 8 that included increased hourly pay for first-year drivers and improved health insurance, vacation and premium pay, according to media reports. That offer was soundly rejected by Teamsters employees.

“You’re working more than 12 hours,” Sysco delivery driver Michael Bonner told WAVE 3 News. “You’re working like 13, 14 hours. Sometimes 16 hours. You’re working 60-plus hours a week.”

