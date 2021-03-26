Thanks to funds raised through a candy promotion, TravelCenters of America was able to make a donation of $24,960 to St. Christopher Trucker’s Relief Fund.

“We’re pleased to offer this donation to the St. Christopher Trucker’s Relief Fund,” said Barry Richards, president of TravelCenters of America. “We’re grateful for the millions of professional drivers who are the backbone of the trucking industry and will continue doing what we can to support such an important organization.”

Guests of TA & Petro travel stores had the opportunity to purchase World’s Finest Chocolate candy bars at registers as part of the promotion, which began in February. A portion of these purchases went to SCF, a nonprofit offering financial assistance as well as health and wellness programs to ill or injured professional drivers.

“It means so much to have major organizations embedded in the trucking industry always thinking about how they can help drivers,” said Donna Kennedy, executive director of SCF. “TravelCenters of America is a consistent supporter of ours and we’re so grateful for their creativity and commitment to further our mission.”

Since it began supporting SCF in 2010, TA has raised nearly $3 million for the organization.