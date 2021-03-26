Sweet success: TA’s candy promotion benefits St. Christopher Fund

March 26, 2021

Land Line Staff

|

Thanks to funds raised through a candy promotion, TravelCenters of America was able to make a donation of $24,960 to St. Christopher Trucker’s Relief Fund.

“We’re pleased to offer this donation to the St. Christopher Trucker’s Relief Fund,” said Barry Richards, president of TravelCenters of America. “We’re grateful for the millions of professional drivers who are the backbone of the trucking industry and will continue doing what we can to support such an important organization.”

Guests of TA & Petro travel stores had the opportunity to purchase World’s Finest Chocolate candy bars at registers as part of the promotion, which began in February. A portion of these purchases went to SCF, a nonprofit offering financial assistance as well as health and wellness programs to ill or injured professional drivers.

“It means so much to have major organizations embedded in the trucking industry always thinking about how they can help drivers,” said Donna Kennedy, executive director of SCF. “TravelCenters of America is a consistent supporter of ours and we’re so grateful for their creativity and commitment to further our mission.”

Since it began supporting SCF in 2010, TA has raised nearly $3 million for the organization. LL

Related News

Kenworth’s next-gen T680

Business

Next-gen T680’s a looker, inside and out

The digital dash is nice, the ride posh and automated transmission great, says Tom Berg after test driving the sleek next-gen Kenworth T680.

By Tom Berg | March 26

Flatbed freight market jump

Business

Flatbed freight market jumps as vans, reefers level out

The freight market for flatbeds surged last week, DAT reports, boosting rates while van and reefer loads and freight rates held steady.

By Special to Land Line | March 24

Business

Rates on MembersEdge build to new highs, show signs of a plateau

Spot truckload rates rise and seem to have hit a plateau as freight patterns return to normal following weeks of winter storm dishevel.

By Special to Land Line | March 17

DAT loadboard for spot rates and load posts

Business

Load posts soar 24% as supply chains recover from weather disruptions

Load posts increased twice as much as truck posts last week, load board DAT reports, as supply chains recover from winter weather problems.

By Special to Land Line | March 04