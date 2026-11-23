Once apparently just wasn’t enough for this truck driver.

The Platte County, Mo., Sheriff’s Office recently detailed a scenario on its Facebook page that is quite the head-scratcher, to put it kindly.

In Missouri, the limit for commercial motor vehicles is 80,000 pounds unless hauling specialized equipment. The maximum permittable gross weight is 160,000 pounds, according to the state’s department of transportation website. Width and length can be up to 16 feet with a permit in Missouri.

It all started when the sheriff’s office commercial vehicle enforcement unit saw a tractor-trailer hauling an oversize load without warning devices or the required banners on Interstate 29.

An ensuing inspection by law enforcement found the driver’s CDL was suspended, and they did not have the required oversize load permit. Eight additional violations were found leading to the for-hire Louisiana motor carrier being placed out of service and arrested.

Warning devices as well as an oversize load banner were discovered during a search of the truck’s sleeper berth, MoDOT said.

A couple of days later, the driver decided to try again.

Law enforcement said bond was posted and the oversize load was seen traveling on state Highway 92 with the required warning devices and banners affixed. However, the same deputy who previously pulled the driver over confirmed that a MoDOT permit still had not been obtained.

This inspection resulted in 15 violations and the driver being assisted with obtaining the proper permit, a state transportation official said.

The name, age or any other information about the driver was not made public by local law enforcement.

Information about oversize and overweight requirements in Missouri is available online, where permits may also be obtained.

Those guidelines were last updated in March 2025 to clean up housekeeping items and codify existing business requirements, according to the Missouri DOT.

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