Surveys to aid drivers due soon

The OOIDA Foundation is going right to the source in an effort to provide the most accurate and critical feedback.

A pair of surveys are currently available online, and professional drivers who are directly affected are asked to offer their input before the approaching deadlines.

Top Industry Concerns

The deadline for the American Transportation Research Institute’s annual survey is just over one week away.

Due Oct. 15, this annual survey asks trucking industry stakeholders to rank the top issues of concern for the industry as well as potential strategies for addressing each issue.

This is the 17th year of the analysis, which not only ranks the issues, but provides details on where critical topics are ranked differently by motor carries and professional drivers.

“Completing this survey only takes a few minutes, but its impact can be immeasurable,” ATA Chair Sherri Garner Brumbaugh, who also is president/CEO of Garner Transportation Group, told the OOIDA Foundation. “The data ATRI provides will chart the course for the industry by providing a clear picture of the landscape we face.”

Results of this survey are scheduled to be released Oct. 24 at the American Trucking Associations Management Conference & Exhibition in Nashville, Tenn.

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

The OOIDA Foundation has partnered with ATRI to gather opinions and concerns of drivers, owner-operators and small-trucking carriers as it relates to Advanced Driver Assistance Systems.

No previous research on this topic has included the viewpoint of actual truckers. This is your chance to influence FMCSA’s stance on the matter.

The survey takes about 10 minutes to complete and is due Nov. 1, 2021.

Your input is critical.

For information concerning the Foundation’s surveys, check out the foundation’s “Recent Research” page for results. LL

Read about last year’s Top Industry Issues Survey here.