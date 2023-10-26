Survey seeks truckers’ thoughts on Ontario highway safety

The Ontario Trucking Association is seeking input from truckers who regularly travel on a pair of highways in the province.

Launched by OTA at the beginning of the month, the Northern Ontario Highways Safety Perception Survey is looking for feedback from drivers who frequently use Highway 11 or Highway 17 in northern Ontario. The goal of the study is to “help inform and develop solutions that will improve highway and truck driver safety in the region.”

“The calls and emails to OTA continue to increase from fleets (with) truck drivers who have concerns about deteriorating highway safety conditions across northern Ontario,” James Steed, Ontario Trucking Association chair, said in a statement. “The survey seeks feedback from drivers on the challenges at hand, what is working, what is not and what drivers’ thoughts are on the necessary solutions. Input from professional drivers and fleets who operate through northern Ontario every day is essential for OTA’s board to develop effective positions.”

The survey is accessible online to truckers in three languages: English, French and Punjabi. According to OTA, no personal or corporate information is required to participate, with all survey results presented generically.

Some areas of focus of the nine-question survey include:

How often do you drive a truck in northern Ontario, or as a fleet operator, how often do your trucks operate in northern Ontario?

Do you have safety or operational concerns about driving on Highway 11 or Highway 17? If so, what are they and what are some possible solutions?

Do you have safety or operational concerns about other highways in northern Ontario (e.g., Highways 6, 71, 101, 144, 631, etc.)?

Stephen Laskowski, president of the Canadian Trucking Alliance, encouraged drivers to provide insight and said that listening to those behind the wheel is important to developing “effective public policy.”

“This government has shown a great willingness to work with the trucking industry … You have to start somewhere; you have to start a process. And this is the beginning of the process of an informed dialogue, and that’s critical to solving any problem,” Laskowski told TB Newswatch.

Reportedly, about 400 truckers already have responded to the survey.

You can find the survey here. The deadline to respond is Oct. 31. LL

