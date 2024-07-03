Survey seeks input on British Columbia rest areas

A trucking group in British Columbia is seeking input from drivers when it comes to the province’s commercial rest areas.

The British Columbia Trucking Association recently launched Series 1 of its Provincial Rest Area Profiling & Improvement Survey. According to the group, the survey will help it “identify the status, gaps and opportunities to inform improvement measures and future provincial rest area capital spending.”

In May 2023, the provincial government announced its nine-year, $100 million Safety Rest Area Improvement program intended to “improve safety, accessibility and other amenities along B.C.’s highways.”

Of the total funds, $28 million was allocated over the next three years to “support the trucking industry and other travelers.” According to the BC Trucking Association, participation in the survey will play an important role in determining how those funds are spent.

“Your valuable input will play a crucial role in our advocacy efforts to identify areas for improvement and to ensure that government rest area initiatives better meet the needs of drivers and businesses,” the group said.

Series 1 of the survey will focus on B.C. Highway 1 and the Coquihalla (Highway 5) route to the Calgary/Alberta border – a route the trucking group said is “both vital and heavily utilized for transporting consumer goods.”

Participants in the confidential survey, which takes between 10 and 20 minutes to complete, are asked to:

Evaluate amenities and services at current rest areas

Identify challenges faced by drivers during rest stops

Gather suggestions for improving British Columbia commercial rest area infrastructure

The Provincial Rest Area Profiling & Improvement Survey can be completed online here. The deadline to provide feedback is July 22. The group said after that, the responses will be compiled and analyzed. LL

