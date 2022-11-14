Survey: More truckers are looking for a new job

More truckers are looking for a truck driving job, according to a People. Data. Analytics. survey.

More than 40% of survey respondents indicated they were looking for a truck driving job. That is a 3% increase from the spring 2022 survey and a 6% increase from a year ago.

When it comes to looking for a new job, sign-on bonuses appear to work. More than half of survey respondents said a sign-on bonus would make them more likely to choose to drive for a carrier. Nearly 40% said it does not matter.

Being home is important to drivers. Nearly 40% said they would need home time at least weekly when considering driving for a carrier. Only 13% indicated they would only consider jobs that brought them home daily, with 14% indicating they need to be home on a monthly basis.

Drivers are reading the reviews when looking for a new job. Nearly 90% indicated that they either read the reviews or they look at the star ratings in addition to reading the reviews.

Of those that indicated that they are not looking for a new job, 60% said they are happy with their current company.

One in five said they need to get more experience. Less than 5% indicated they are an owner-operator.

However, People. Data. Analytics. warned that those not looking for a job could still be a turnover risk.

“As the economy weakens, turnover will spike initially unless (carriers) are identifying drivers who are getting low miles and address this with them personally,” People. Data. Analytics. stated in its report.

Drivers are not blaming carriers for delays. When asked if they have ever left a driving job due to shipper/consignee issues/delays, nearly three-quarters of respondents indicated that they have not. However, three-quarters of drivers also indicated that they expect carriers to fix any issues or delays at a shipper or consignee.

When drivers do leave a carrier, it is usually not the result of a single issue. More than half of respondents said they left the carrier because of multiple issues. Only 12% said they resigned from a carrier due to one issue.

To read the full report, click here. LL

