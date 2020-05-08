Survey about rest areas in four Northeast states needs truckers’ input

As truck parking is finally catching the eyes of the general public and lawmakers, officials in several Northeast states need input from truckers in a survey about rest areas in the region.

A coalition of 10 metropolitan planning organizations and councils in Connecticut, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania, along with the New Jersey Department of Transportation, the NYC Economic Development Corp. and the NYC Department of Transportation, need feedback from truckers about their operations in the region and their two cents about parking in the northeast.

The survey, which will take about three minutes to complete, can be found here.

All responses will be kept strictly confidential and will only be reported in aggregate form. Taking the survey will make sure the trucking industry receives the support it needs.

“In response to the unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic, the four states of New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Connecticut are working to ease the delivery of day-to-day and emergency supplies by over-the-road truck drivers like you,” the survey states. “Truck drivers are the backbone of the supply chain and we applaud your tireless service.”

According to the New Jersey Transportation Planning Authority, the focus of the survey is to inform creation and operation of truck rest areas throughout the region. The collaboration of 13 governmental agencies ensures that drivers will not have to take a similar survey multiple times.

Results of the survey are expected to be shared during a Federal Highway Administration Multi-State Truck Rest Area Workshop on Sept. 10. The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association is among the groups asked to participate. Participants will discuss possible actions regarding parking and rest areas for hours of service, staging and emergency/overspill uses. Emergency parking in such events as a major road closure or storm requires multi-jurisdictional collaboration.

According to Jason’s Law survey results, the Northeast is among the worst regions when it comes to truck parking at public rest areas.