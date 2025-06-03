SuperRigs top honor goes to Wyoming driver

Kenny Ziglar II of Rawlins, Wyo., took home Best of Show honors at the 43rd annual Shell Rotella SuperRigs, held May 29-31 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Ziglar was awarded $10,000 for his 2007 Peterbilt 379, “Scrapin By.” That truck also took second in the Best Lights category at the event.

In the Tractor-Trailer Division, Brandon Jack of Bonham, Texas, took the top spot, while David Dyck of Winnipeg, N.D., won the Tractor Division.

Todd Scruggs of Magnolia, Ark., won the Classic Division as well as the Steve Sturgess Award (Best Theme) for his 1982 Peterbilt 359.

The People’s Choice Award went to Tarik Al-Amin of Crete, Ill. Voting for this honor took place online, with Shell donating $1 for every vote to the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund.

More than $25,000 in cash and prizes were awarded at SuperRigs 2025, with each winner also receiving reward miles from the Shell Rotella loyalty program. Additionally, selections for the 2026 SuperRigs calendar were made during the event.

Land Line Managing Editor Jami Jones was among the panel of judges for this year’s competition, while OOIDA Director of Security Operations Doug Morris served as a contest operations consultant.

A huge thank you to special guest judge Tom Logano for joining us at #SuperRigs2025 and helping decide this year’s Best Lights winner! pic.twitter.com/2eZINHjFY7 — Shell Rotella (@ShellRotella) May 31, 2025

2025 Shell Rotella SuperRigs results

Best of Show

Kenny Ziglar II

Rawlins, Wyo.

2007 Peterbilt 379

$10,000 from Shell Rotella

Best of Show first runner-up

Raiko Graveran

Orlando, Fla.

1995 Freightliner FLD-120

$4,000 from Shell Rotella

Best of Show second runner-up

Buck Crombie

Checotah, Okla.

1989 Peterbilt 379

$2,000 from Shell Rotella

Show Truck first place

Kevin Johnson

Owensville, Ind.

2024 Peterbilt 389

$1,500 from Shell Rotella

Show Truck second place

John Dunnigan

Bloomsdale, Mo.

1985 Peterbilt 359

$1,000 from Shell Rotella

Show Truck third place

Adam Kimball

Cumming, Ga.

1990 Peterbilt 379

$750 from Shell Rotella

Classic Division first place

Todd Scruggs

Magnolia, Ark.

1982 Peterbilt 359

$1,500 from Shell Rotella

Classic Division second place

Zachary Held

Ball Ground, Ga.

2005 Peterbilt 379

$1,000 from Shell Rotella

Classic Division third place

David McKinney

Lexington, Ala.

1986 Peterbilt 359

$750 from Shell Rotella

Specialized Working Truck first place

Kevin Hunter

Eighty Four, Pa.

2024 Kenworth W900L

$1,500 from Shell Rotella

Specialized Working Truck second place

Joe Eldridge

Forestburg, Texas

2024 Peterbilt 389X

$1,000 from Shell Rotella

Specialized Working Truck third place

Ingrid Brown

Proctor, Ark.

2025 Peterbilt 589

$750 from Shell Rotella

Tractor Division first place

David Dyck

Winnipeg, N.D.

2013 Peterbilt 388

$1,500 from Shell Rotella

Tractor Division second place

Jerad Mullinnix

Milton, Fla.

2023 Peterbilt 389

$1,000 from Shell Rotella

Tractor Division third place

Lee Nurse

Conyers, Ga.

2023 Peterbilt 389

$750 from Shell Rotella

Tractor-Trailer Division first place

Brandon Jack

Bonham, Texas

2023 Peterbilt 389

$1,500 from Shell Rotella

Tractor-Trailer Division second place

Benjamin Yoder

Hicksville, Ohio

2013 Peterbilt 389

$1,000 from Shell Rotella

Tractor-Trailer Division third place

Douglas Prier

Dyersville, Iowa

2022 Kenworth W900L

$750 from Shell Rotella LL