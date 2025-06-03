SuperRigs top honor goes to Wyoming driver
Kenny Ziglar II of Rawlins, Wyo., took home Best of Show honors at the 43rd annual Shell Rotella SuperRigs, held May 29-31 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Ziglar was awarded $10,000 for his 2007 Peterbilt 379, “Scrapin By.” That truck also took second in the Best Lights category at the event.
In the Tractor-Trailer Division, Brandon Jack of Bonham, Texas, took the top spot, while David Dyck of Winnipeg, N.D., won the Tractor Division.
Todd Scruggs of Magnolia, Ark., won the Classic Division as well as the Steve Sturgess Award (Best Theme) for his 1982 Peterbilt 359.
The People’s Choice Award went to Tarik Al-Amin of Crete, Ill. Voting for this honor took place online, with Shell donating $1 for every vote to the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund.
More than $25,000 in cash and prizes were awarded at SuperRigs 2025, with each winner also receiving reward miles from the Shell Rotella loyalty program. Additionally, selections for the 2026 SuperRigs calendar were made during the event.
Land Line Managing Editor Jami Jones was among the panel of judges for this year’s competition, while OOIDA Director of Security Operations Doug Morris served as a contest operations consultant.
A huge thank you to special guest judge Tom Logano for joining us at #SuperRigs2025 and helping decide this year’s Best Lights winner! pic.twitter.com/2eZINHjFY7
— Shell Rotella (@ShellRotella) May 31, 2025
2025 Shell Rotella SuperRigs results
Best of Show
Kenny Ziglar II
Rawlins, Wyo.
2007 Peterbilt 379
$10,000 from Shell Rotella
Best of Show first runner-up
Raiko Graveran
Orlando, Fla.
1995 Freightliner FLD-120
$4,000 from Shell Rotella
Best of Show second runner-up
Buck Crombie
Checotah, Okla.
1989 Peterbilt 379
$2,000 from Shell Rotella
Show Truck first place
Kevin Johnson
Owensville, Ind.
2024 Peterbilt 389
$1,500 from Shell Rotella
Show Truck second place
John Dunnigan
Bloomsdale, Mo.
1985 Peterbilt 359
$1,000 from Shell Rotella
Show Truck third place
Adam Kimball
Cumming, Ga.
1990 Peterbilt 379
$750 from Shell Rotella
Classic Division first place
Todd Scruggs
Magnolia, Ark.
1982 Peterbilt 359
$1,500 from Shell Rotella
Classic Division second place
Zachary Held
Ball Ground, Ga.
2005 Peterbilt 379
$1,000 from Shell Rotella
Classic Division third place
David McKinney
Lexington, Ala.
1986 Peterbilt 359
$750 from Shell Rotella
Specialized Working Truck first place
Kevin Hunter
Eighty Four, Pa.
2024 Kenworth W900L
$1,500 from Shell Rotella
Specialized Working Truck second place
Joe Eldridge
Forestburg, Texas
2024 Peterbilt 389X
$1,000 from Shell Rotella
Specialized Working Truck third place
Ingrid Brown
Proctor, Ark.
2025 Peterbilt 589
$750 from Shell Rotella
Tractor Division first place
David Dyck
Winnipeg, N.D.
2013 Peterbilt 388
$1,500 from Shell Rotella
Tractor Division second place
Jerad Mullinnix
Milton, Fla.
2023 Peterbilt 389
$1,000 from Shell Rotella
Tractor Division third place
Lee Nurse
Conyers, Ga.
2023 Peterbilt 389
$750 from Shell Rotella
Tractor-Trailer Division first place
Brandon Jack
Bonham, Texas
2023 Peterbilt 389
$1,500 from Shell Rotella
Tractor-Trailer Division second place
Benjamin Yoder
Hicksville, Ohio
2013 Peterbilt 389
$1,000 from Shell Rotella
Tractor-Trailer Division third place
Douglas Prier
Dyersville, Iowa
2022 Kenworth W900L
$750 from Shell Rotella LL