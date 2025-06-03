SuperRigs top honor goes to Wyoming driver

  • 1 NW OOIDA Drive, Grain Valley, MO 64029 | Subscribe to Daily News Updates

    Kenny Ziglar II of Rawlins, Wyo., took home Best of Show honors at the 43rd annual Shell Rotella SuperRigs, held May 29-31 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

    Ziglar was awarded $10,000 for his 2007 Peterbilt 379, “Scrapin By.” That truck also took second in the Best Lights category at the event.

    In the Tractor-Trailer Division, Brandon Jack of Bonham, Texas, took the top spot, while David Dyck of Winnipeg, N.D., won the Tractor Division.

    Todd Scruggs of Magnolia, Ark., won the Classic Division as well as the Steve Sturgess Award (Best Theme) for his 1982 Peterbilt 359.

    The People’s Choice Award went to Tarik Al-Amin of Crete, Ill. Voting for this honor took place online, with Shell donating $1 for every vote to the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund.

    More than $25,000 in cash and prizes were awarded at SuperRigs 2025, with each winner also receiving reward miles from the Shell Rotella loyalty program. Additionally, selections for the 2026 SuperRigs calendar were made during the event.

    Land Line Managing Editor Jami Jones was among the panel of judges for this year’s competition, while OOIDA Director of Security Operations Doug Morris served as a contest operations consultant.

    2025 Shell Rotella SuperRigs results

    Best of Show

    Kenny Ziglar II

    Rawlins, Wyo.

    2007 Peterbilt 379

    $10,000 from Shell Rotella

     

    Best of Show first runner-up

    Raiko Graveran

    Orlando, Fla.

    1995 Freightliner FLD-120

    $4,000 from Shell Rotella

     

    Best of Show second runner-up

    Buck Crombie

    Checotah, Okla.

    1989 Peterbilt 379

    $2,000 from Shell Rotella

     

    Show Truck first place

    Kevin Johnson

    Owensville, Ind.

    2024 Peterbilt 389

    $1,500 from Shell Rotella

     

    Show Truck second place

    John Dunnigan

    Bloomsdale, Mo.

    1985 Peterbilt 359

    $1,000 from Shell Rotella

     

    Show Truck third place

    Adam Kimball

    Cumming, Ga.

    1990 Peterbilt 379

    $750 from Shell Rotella

     

    Classic Division first place

    Todd Scruggs

    Magnolia, Ark.

    1982 Peterbilt 359

    $1,500 from Shell Rotella

     

    Classic Division second place

    Zachary Held

    Ball Ground, Ga.

    2005 Peterbilt 379

    $1,000 from Shell Rotella

     

    Classic Division third place

    David McKinney

    Lexington, Ala.

    1986 Peterbilt 359

    $750 from Shell Rotella

     

    Specialized Working Truck first place

    Kevin Hunter

    Eighty Four, Pa.

    2024 Kenworth W900L

    $1,500 from Shell Rotella

     

    Specialized Working Truck second place

    Joe Eldridge

    Forestburg, Texas

    2024 Peterbilt 389X

    $1,000 from Shell Rotella

     

    Specialized Working Truck third place

    Ingrid Brown

    Proctor, Ark.

    2025 Peterbilt 589

    $750 from Shell Rotella

     

    Tractor Division first place

    David Dyck

    Winnipeg, N.D.

    2013 Peterbilt 388

    $1,500 from Shell Rotella

     

    Tractor Division second place

    Jerad Mullinnix

    Milton, Fla.

    2023 Peterbilt 389

    $1,000 from Shell Rotella

     

    Tractor Division third place

    Lee Nurse

    Conyers, Ga.

    2023 Peterbilt 389

    $750 from Shell Rotella

     

    Tractor-Trailer Division first place

    Brandon Jack

    Bonham, Texas

    2023 Peterbilt 389

    $1,500 from Shell Rotella

     

    Tractor-Trailer Division second place

    Benjamin Yoder

    Hicksville, Ohio

    2013 Peterbilt 389

    $1,000 from Shell Rotella

     

    Tractor-Trailer Division third place

    Douglas Prier

    Dyersville, Iowa

    2022 Kenworth W900L

    $750 from Shell Rotella LL

