SuperRigs 2020 virtual registration now open

Like so many other shows this year, Shell Rotella SuperRigs is going virtual. And now is your chance to be a part of the show.

Contestant registrations begins today and will be accepted until Aug. 21. To register your truck as a contestant, click here. Winners will be announced daily from Sept. 14-18 as part of National Truck Driver Appreciation Week.

Annie Peter, North American marketing manager for Shell Rotella, said in a news release last week that the theme of this year’s show, Legends of the Road, will celebrate the essential work truck drivers do every day.

“North American truck drivers have faced unprecedented challenges on the road this year and we appreciate the essential work they do every day,” Peter said in the release. “We believe it is important to hold Shell Rotella SuperRigs in order to celebrate and highlight their hard work and to showcase many of the amazing looking trucks that are on the road.”

To that end, the show is adding a new category this year. Most Hardworking Trucker will be awarded to a driver who shares their personal story of how they worked hard over the past year. And the People’s Choice award will be decided by contestants and spectators alike.

Another change this year is that Best of Show winner will be featured in the 2022 Shell Rotella SuperRigs Calendar. Instead of the trucks from this year’s show, the 2021 calendar will be a special edition featuring the trucks from previous calendars.

OOIDA member’s SuperRigs victory

An OOIDA member from Apache Junction, Ariz., took home one of the most prestigious awards during the 2019 edition of SuperRigs.

Theresa DeSantis won Best of Show honors at last year’s contest at the Trail’s Travel Center in Albert Lea, Minn.

DeSantis’ truck, “The Witches Inn,” is a 1985 Peterbilt 359 EXHD pulling a 2016 East flatbed trailer. Read more about how The Witches Inn wowed judges in our coverage of last year’s event.

News Anchor Terry Scruton contributed to this report.

