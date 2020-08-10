SuperRigs 2020 virtual registration now open

August 10, 2020

Land Line Staff

|

Like so many other shows this year, Shell Rotella SuperRigs is going virtual. And now is your chance to be a part of the show.

Contestant registrations begins today and will be accepted until Aug. 21. To register your truck as a contestant, click here. Winners will be announced daily from Sept. 14-18 as part of National Truck Driver Appreciation Week.

Annie Peter, North American marketing manager for Shell Rotella, said in a news release last week that the theme of this year’s show, Legends of the Road, will celebrate the essential work truck drivers do every day.

“North American truck drivers have faced unprecedented challenges on the road this year and we appreciate the essential work they do every day,” Peter said in the release. “We believe it is important to hold Shell Rotella SuperRigs in order to celebrate and highlight their hard work and to showcase many of the amazing looking trucks that are on the road.”

To that end, the show is adding a new category this year. Most Hardworking Trucker will be awarded to a driver who shares their personal story of how they worked hard over the past year. And the People’s Choice award will be decided by contestants and spectators alike.

Another change this year is that Best of Show winner will be featured in the 2022 Shell Rotella SuperRigs Calendar. Instead of the trucks from this year’s show, the 2021 calendar will be a special edition featuring the trucks from previous calendars.

OOIDA member’s SuperRigs victory

An OOIDA member from Apache Junction, Ariz., took home one of the most prestigious awards during the 2019 edition of SuperRigs.

Theresa DeSantis won Best of Show honors at last year’s contest at the Trail’s Travel Center in Albert Lea, Minn.

DeSantis’ truck, “The Witches Inn,” is a 1985 Peterbilt 359 EXHD pulling a 2016 East flatbed trailer. Read more about how The Witches Inn wowed judges in our coverage of last year’s event.

News Anchor Terry Scruton contributed to this report.

Related News

Bill Mack

Features

Remembering the ‘Midnight Cowboy,’ Bill Mack

First manning the airwaves in 1969, Bill Mack eventually became known as “The Midnight Cowboy.” He was a friend and advocate to the trucking industry.

By Wendy Parker | August 07

The Spirit at the Tower Tree Truck Classic

Features

OOIDA’s tour trailer’s ready for Tower Tree Truck Classic

OOIDA’s tour trailer will be set up Friday and Saturday, Aug. 7-8, at the Decatur County Fairgrounds in Greensburg, Ind., for the Tower Tree Truck Classic.

By Chuck Robinson | August 06

Homemade cloth sanitizing wipes.

Features

If you can’t buy ’em, we’ll tell you how to make ’em

Clorox’s CEO says stores won’t be fully stocked with its wipes until 2021. Sanitizing wipes of any type have been unavailable to truck drivers for a while.

By Wendy Parker | August 05

John Bendel still has the ATA Transport Topics tie clip given to him back in the 1970s.

Features

Love and hate for the ATA

Whenever John Bendel starts thinking respectful thoughts about the ATA, they do something to cheese him off. Well, it has happened again.

By John Bendel | July 31