Super speeders could soon lose control to new safety tech

States are eyeing high-tech speed tamers aimed at drivers treating highways like a qualifying lap at Daytona. The goal is to stop super speeders from causing more highway mayhem

The technology is called Intelligent Speed Assistance. It reads posted speed limits and tracks how fast a vehicle is moving.

Go more than 5 mph over the limit, and the system can step in like a digital backseat driver, preventing the vehicle from pushing any faster.

The Vision Zero Network says the technology works a lot like ignition interlock devices. The devices are used to stop drunk drivers from starting a vehicle. Those systems are already used in more than 30 states.

Many truckers already know what speed-limiting technology feels like. Basic governors have been installed on fleet trucks for years.

But Todd Spencer, president of the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, says more gadgets are not the magic answer.

He argues safer highways start with better-trained drivers. He said another blinking box on the dashboard is not the answer.

States using Intelligent Speed Assistance

Programs targeting “super speeders” are already in place in Virginia and Washington.

Virginia’s law targets drivers caught blasting down the road at 100 mph or more. Judges can order speed limiters as part of a reckless driving sentence. The rule takes effect July 1.

Washington’s version makes drivers convicted of excessive speeding or reckless driving pay to install a limiter in their vehicle. That law kicks in January 2029.

Drivers there can override the device – but only three times a month. After that, the vehicle basically says, “Not today, pal.”

Maryland

In Maryland, lawmakers sent a bill to Gov. Wes Moore that follows Virginia’s lead.

The bill would force repeat super speeders to install speed limiters in their vehicles.

Supporters say the technology is already proven.

“It is technology that’s been used for over-the-road trucking and long-distance logistics for about a decade,” Delegate Nick Allen, D-Baltimore, said. “This is just another application for this technology.”

The Maryland Department of Transportation says speeding is tied to one out of every three crashes statewide. Officials believe these devices could finally slow down drivers who keep putting lives at risk.

If the governor signs the bill, the program would begin in 2027.

Illinois

Over in Illinois, lawmakers sent a speed-limiter bill to the governor.

Drivers ordered into the program would have to keep the device installed for six months to one year to keep their licenses.

The rule targets high-risk drivers, including reckless drivers and repeat super speeders.

Judges could order devices for drivers who lose their licenses after getting two tickets within 12 months. The rule would apply for reckless driving or speeding at least 26 mph over the limit.

“By providing alternatives to license suspensions, we are ensuring our roadways are safe from the dangers posed by high-speed and reckless drivers and promoting public safety,” said Sen. Julie Morrison, D-Lake Forest.

New York

In New York, some of the state’s worst speeders are about to lose their lead foot.

Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a budget bill this week that creates a pilot program for super speeders in New York City.

Drivers who rack up 16 or more speed-camera tickets in one year will have to install a device to keep driving legally.

“New York is putting these super speeders on notice,” Hochul said. “You will not flout our laws, and you will not endanger children, pedestrians and other drivers who deserve to feel safe on our highways.”

State officials say the devices are designed to stop dangerous speeding before it turns into another tragic headline.

Starting next year, affected drivers will have 45 days to install the technology or lose their vehicle registration.

Depending on how the pilot works, New York may allow more communities across the state to join the program.

The budget package also expands work-zone speed cameras to more roads statewide. LL

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