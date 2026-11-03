Super Ego tightens leasing rules amid scrutiny, including ban on non-domiciled CDLs

It has been a rough year for Super Ego Holding, which has been the poster child for systemic problems across the trucking industry. In the wake of a lot of bad press, the company has announced “enhanced safety standards” that attempt to address recent criticisms.

Problems for Super Ego began earlier this year when it was the center of a “60 Minutes” segment about chameleon carriers. The segment also brought up predatory lease-purchase agreements and drivers violating hours-of-service regulations through coercion.

Allegations in a class-action lawsuit filed against Super Ego include details about a large network of motor carriers connected to the holding company. Other allegations include dispatchers based in Serbia exploiting drivers of those carriers.

Since then, it has been mostly crickets from Super Ego.

But on Oct. 21, the company rolled out new social media accounts, including YouTube, Facebook and TikTok. In the two weeks since, the YouTube account has already published nearly 80 videos, almost all of which appear to be AI-generated videos about truck leasing.

A little over a week after creating new social media accounts, Super Ego announced it has updated its policies on lease and rental agreements.

To start, Super Ego will not rent or lease equipment to any owner-operator with a non-domiciled CDL. On top of that, applicants from carriers whose owners have a non-domiciled CDL will not be accepted.

Additionally, Super Ego is cracking down on English-proficiency violations. Any owner-operator with a violation will not be approved. Applicants can be accepted if the English-proficiency violation is resolved.

Lastly, Super Ego will require all customers to provide current Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration safety ratings during the application process. Like C.H. Robinson did earlier this year, anyone with a Conditional rating will not be approved. That includes a ban on equipment.

Super Ego has maintained that it is not a motor carrier, despite C.H. Robinson naming it Motor Carrier of the Year at one point. Rather, it is an equipment leasing company. Federal regulations like English proficiency and non-domiciled CDLs do not apply to leasing companies.

However, Super Ego stated in a press release that it “has always believed it has a meaningful role to play in setting clear safety standards around who operates the trucks and trailers our customers put on the road.”

“Safety is a shared responsibility across the trucking industry,” Super Ego CEO Aleksandar Mimic said. “These updates reinforce our continued commitment to meeting the equipment needs of our customers while supporting a safer, more reliable trucking industry.”

New safety standards went into effect Nov. 1. Super Ego said it will “vigorously enforce these standards,” and any violation of the terms will be met with immediate termination of the agreement. LL