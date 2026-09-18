Super Ego CEO sheds some claims in driver-led class-action lawsuit

A CBS News “60 Minutes” segment thrust the trucking industry’s chameleon carrier problems into the national spotlight and made Super Ego the poster child. However, the CEO of the company just received a partial win in the federal lawsuit against him and his alleged network of trucking companies.

After four years of litigation, a federal judge narrowed the claims against Aleksandar Mimic, the Serbian CEO of Super Ego, while allowing most of the lawsuit to proceed.

A class-action lawsuit filed in August 2022 alleges that Super Ego had its tentacles around numerous motor carriers that operated interchangeably. Those motor carriers were owned and/or controlled by Super Ego and its president, Mimic, according to the lawsuit. That network of motor carriers allegedly paid drivers improperly and orchestrated lease-purchase schemes.

Truck drivers have been sounding the alarm over unsafe and unlawful trucking companies known as chameleon carriers. Those are motor carriers that illegally reopen under a new name and Department of Transportation number after being cited or shut down by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. Virtually all other aspects of the operations remain the same.

Calls for action were largely ignored until recently.

Last October, the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association warned Congress about chameleon carriers when calling for stronger new-entrant audit requirements.

“U.S. DOT’s New Entrant Safety Audit is now conducted almost entirely online, making it more a reflection of an applicant’s ability to complete administrative paperwork rather than understanding how to operate a trucking business at the safest level,” OOIDA President Todd Spencer said. “The lack of sufficient review for new entrants also allows ‘chameleon carriers’ to reenter our industry with relative ease, despite previous violations.”

In February, the DOT and FMCSA sent a warning to bad actors in trucking: “The work is just beginning,” DOT Secretary Sean Duffy said. That same month, Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., introduced the SAFE Act, which targets chameleon carriers. Similar bills followed.

But it was the “60 Minutes” segment aired in April that caught the general public’s attention. At the center of the exposé was Super Ego.

The class-action lawsuit filed against the company in 2022 exposed even more details, including a web of numerous motor carriers owned or controlled by Mimic.

Truck drivers accuse Super Ego, Mimic and affiliated companies of operating a coordinated scheme to underpay them through falsified load rates, improper deductions and withheld wages. Super Ego maintains that it leases equipment to independently operated carriers and does not control their drivers.

In the third amended complaint, truck drivers allege the following counts:

Breach of contract Truth in Leasing Act violations Illinois consumer fraud/deceptive business practices violations Civil conspiracy Common law fraud Federal wage law violations State wage law violations

On Sept. 15, Judge Martha M. Pacold of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois dismissed Mimic from several claims.

That leaves Mimic potentially liable only for claims related to wages.

While counts 1 and 3-5 were dismissed without prejudice, the Truth in Leasing Act count was dismissed with prejudice as it pertains to aiding and abetting. In other words, Mimic himself does not have to face that claim, even if a new complaint is filed. Count 2 was related to allegations of predatory lease-purchase agreements.

Although Mimic was dismissed from those counts, all of the company defendants remain. Plaintiffs can still file an amended complaint that could rope Mimic back in on all claims except aiding and abetting allegations. LL