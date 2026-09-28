Study says most Colorado drivers speed

Research indicates speeding drivers only save an average of 26 seconds per day.

That hasn’t deterred most Colorado drivers, who admitted to speeding “at least some of the time,” according to a study released by the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The Driver Behavior Report said 73% of drivers admitted to speeding on main highways, while 69% of drivers said they speed on local highways.

A Colorado DOT news release estimated nearly 317,000 people in 2024 were injured in traffic crashes that involved speeding nationwide.

Within Colorado, speeding contributed to 234 deaths in 2025, which was 33% of the total traffic fatalities last year, CDOT said.

“Increased speed elevates the chance of a fatality in the event of a crash,” Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol, said. “Despite the risk, too many Coloradans continue to drive over the posted limit. The faster you go, the longer the stopping distance and the greater the force at impact. Driving the speed limit could give you time to react and avoid a violent crash.”

In 2024, several laws were passed in Colorado pertaining to commercial vehicle rules, including speed limit enforcement.

In addition to deaths and injuries, wildlife fatalities can be prevented by reducing speed, state transportation officials said.

Wildlife crossings

In December 2025, the construction of the largest wildlife crossing in North America was completed on Interstate 25 between Denver and Colorado Springs.

The Denver Gazette reported a significant decline in vehicle-wildlife crashes since that crossing opened.

More than 100,000 vehicles travel this area daily, where wildlife including moose, bear, elk and mountain lions roam.

Montana is in the process of evaluating the addition of wildlife crossings on U.S. Highway 89.

“At this stage, we are evaluating options, not advancing a construction project,” Kelly Williams, Montana Department of Transportation Consultant Design Engineer, said. “The study will provide information that can help inform future decisions about whether a project should move forward.”

The study, expected to be completed in 2027, will determine whether wildlife crossing improvements could help reduce wildlife-vehicle collisions, enhance safety and maintain wildlife movement.

If the project is feasible, additional evaluations and approvals would be required, Montana DOT said. LL

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