Study highlights rise in verdict size within trucking industry

A new study by the U.S. Chamber Institute for Legal Reform highlights the increase in verdict size plaguing the trucking industry.

According to the study, auto accident cases comprised the second largest category of nuclear verdicts, next to product liability. Within that category, about one in four cases involves a trucking company. Nuclear verdicts are defined as those of $10 million or more.

A review of 154 trucking litigation verdicts and settlements from June 2020 to April 2023 reveals a mean plaintiffs’ award of $27,507,334 and a median award of $759,875. For settlements, the mean award was $10,608,219, and the median award was $210,000.

From 2005 to 2019, the number of cases with verdicts over $1 million increased by 235% when comparing the latter half of that period (2012-19) to the first half (2005-11). Verdicts over $1 million calculated an 867% increase in the average size of verdicts between 2010 and 2018.

In a study of 641 cases with verdicts or settlements of under $1 million, the average payment was $427,336 and the median payment was $400,000. A different study examined large and small truck accident verdicts from 2009 to 2021. In that study, the median compensatory award was $260,000. The average compensatory award was $1,857,504.

“Because trucking is by far the most prevalent means by which communities throughout America get their goods, inflated and disproportionate verdicts against trucking companies affect everyone,” the study states.



The cost of insurance has risen in conjunction with the increase in trucking litigation, according to the study. From 2010 to 2020, a trucking company’s insurance premium costs per mile increased by 47% to $0.087 per mile.

Not all jurisdictions are equal when it comes to trucking litigation. According to the study, the worst states to operate a truck when it comes to litigation risk are Florida, California, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Texas and Georgia.

The research also explores the various factors driving the litigation trend, most of which are tactical litigation tools that drive up verdicts, including:

Medical referral networks and inflated billing practices

“Reptile” courtroom tactics by plaintiffs’ lawyers

A widening circle of defendants to reach deeper pockets

An ambiguous and exploitable standard of care for trucking operations

“The plaintiffs’ bar, lured by ever-increasing inflated verdicts, has fixed a bull’s-eye on the trucking industry and is threatening its continued health,” the study states.

