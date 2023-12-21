Study examines California’s electric vehicle infrastructure

How prepared is the state of California for full vehicle electrification?

A recent study by the American Transportation Research Institute analyzed challenges that remain in the Golden State.

The study detailed on-grid sufficiency for powering all vehicles, cost of electricity, source materials for batteries and expected increase in supply chain costs, ATRI said.

ATRI findings

One trucking-specific data point calls for an increase in the number of trucks on the road, as heavier battery weights in electric trucks will reduce their cargo-carrying capacity.

Based on ATRI’s estimates, for every 1,000 trucks currently on the road, an additional 343 trucks will be needed due to battery weight.

With a price tag of more than $425,000 per battery-electric truck, over twice as much as a comparable diesel truck, the supply chain in California is expected to get more expensive.

The cost to power an electric truck could be as high as $1.21 per mile, which is nearly double the cost per mile of diesel fuel, ATRI said.

Then there’s parking.

The nationwide deficit of truck parking spaces is a problem that would be compounded by the need for a charger at each of the state’s 13,144 truck parking spaces. Purchase and installation of those charging units would cost as much as $2.8 billion.

California is the fourth-largest producer of electricity, but it’s also the second-largest consumer of electricity and first in net imports of electricity, according to the ATRI research. In addition, the Federal Highway Administration reports that Californians drive 310.8 billion miles annually – the most of any state – and California also has the most registered vehicles in the nation (31 million).

ATRI said battery materials would need to be sourced worldwide, and based upon estimates in tons, California would need 493% of the lithium; 407% of the cobalt, 380% of the graphite and 89% of the nickel produced annually around the globe.

Zero-emission truck incentives

The California Air Resources Board has approved millions of dollars for incentive programs aimed at transitioning diesel-powered trucks to zero-emission alternatives.

CARB also has proposed more than $90 million specific to trucking within its clean transportation plan for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

Recently, California surpassed its sales goals for zero-emission heavy-duty trucks two years ahead of schedule.

“The funding plan also offers a wide range of tools to get Californians into cleaner options, from the trucks that transport goods across the state to e-bikes that can make it easier for residents to meet their everyday mobility needs,” CARB Chair Liane Randolph said.

The full ATRI study is available on its website. LL

