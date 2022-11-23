Students need to prep to apply for an OOIDA scholarship

November 23, 2022

Land Line Staff

|

Children, dependents and grandchildren of OOIDA members seeking higher education have through the end of January to apply for an OOIDA Mary Johnston Scholarship.

Nearly $400,000 in scholarships have been awarded since the OOIDA Mary Johnston Scholarship program was established in 1998.

All required materials from applicants must be submitted no later than Feb. 1. Required materials include a 500-word essay and the applicant’s transcript from a high school or institution of higher learning

Application information is available at OOIDA.com.

The OOIDA Scholarship Advisory Committee will hold a blind evaluation to select winners, who will be notified by letter after OOIDA’s spring board meeting.

As part of the program, one $2,000 scholarship and four $1,000 scholarships are awarded. The funds will be transferred directly to the student’s selected institution and can be renewed for a total of four years. Completion of a renewal form is required to renew the scholarship and will be mailed to scholarship winners each year. An alternate also will be selected.

Scholarship funds can be used for tuition or legitimate school-related expenses. Following verification of enrollment, OOIDA will deposit the funds directly into the student’s account at the institution of their choice.

OOIDA scholarships are not limited by major.

OOIDA members, corporate sponsors, Land Line Magazine and Owner-Operator Services Inc. are among the program contributors. To join the growing list of sponsors contact Andrew_King@OOIDA.com or send tax-deductible donations to:

OOIDA Foundation Inc.
1 NW OOIDA Drive
Grain Valley, MO 64029

2022 scholarship winners

Last year’s top scholarship winner was Brayden Schildhauer, the son of OOIDA member Daniel Schildhauer.

The other 2022 scholarship winners were Trista Alvarado, Ethan Krueger, Lauren Derscheid and Karlee Duffey. Gabriella Nassios was the alternate. LL

