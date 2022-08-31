Stevens Trucking goes autonomous trucks with Locomation

Stevens Trucking is heading towards autonomous trucks.

El Reno, Okla.-based Stevens Trucking Co. recently signed an eight-year agreement with autonomous truck technology company Locomation.

According to a news release, Stevens Trucking plans to restructure its operation using a relay model to run its trucks more than hours per day. If the autonomous trucks prove to be successful, the company says it plans to deploy up to 500 trucks equipped with Locomation’s Autonomous Relay ConvoySM systems on six Autonomous Relay NetworkSM lane segments over five years.

“We are delighted to partner with Locomation to offer autonomous trucking services to our customers,” Kenney Stevens, CEO of Stevens Trucking, said in a statement. “We chose Locomation because we’re convinced they are bringing to market the safest and most viable turnkey model to enable us to deploy autonomous technology in the near term. For Stevens, this is an incredible opportunity to establish a strong early mover presence in the lanes we’ve chosen to launch in and enable us to double our market share.”

Locomation estimates the total freight transportation value of autonomous trucking in the six lane segments at more than $9 billion annually.

With Locomation’s freight optimization and autonomous truck technology, Stevens Trucking plans to double its market share on these lanes, reduce empty miles by up to 50%, and improve fuel efficiency by more than 20%.

Stevens Trucking expects substantial reduction in greenhouse gas emissions for their shipper customers.

Locomation’s Autonomous Relay ConvoySM system is a human-led convoy of two trucks that are electronically tethered. This Human-Guided AutonomySM solution enables one driver to operate the lead truck while a second driver rests in the follower truck, allowing carriers to safely operate two trucks for 20-22 hours per day, all while remaining in compliance with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s hours-of-service regulations. Locomation’s solution is projected to enable carriers to deliver twice the cargo, twice as far and twice as fast, while reducing the per truck greenhouse gas footprint by as much as 22%.

“We are so pleased to enter this partnership with Stevens Trucking Co.,” Cetin Mericli, CEO of Locomation, said in a statement. “With the ARC system in place, Stevens will be primed to boost capacity and gain market share while saving money, time, and fuel in the short term. Stevens will be at the forefront, able to grab the opportunities that come with operating a transportation system custom built for autonomous trucks.”

Locomation has previously signed contracts with Wilson Logistics, PGT Trucking, and Christenson Transportation. Stevens operates throughout the continental United States with its primary activity in Oklahoma, Texas, Missouri, Indiana, Illinois, and Ohio. LL

