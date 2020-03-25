Stay-at-home orders issued in several more states

More governors are taking stricter measures to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 spread at the state level by issuing stay-at-home orders.

Below are the latest states to enact some form of a state-at-home order. For a breakdown of states that have already issued stay-at-home orders, check out Land Line’s previous coverage.

Indiana’s Executive Order 20-08 directs Indiana residents to stay at home. Exemptions apply to essential business or essential activities. A list of essential businesses and activities can be found at coronavirus.in.gov. The order remains in effect until April 6.

On Wednesday, March 25, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signed Executive Order 2020-257, which issues a stay-at-home order for all nonessential workers. Previously, the Bluegrass State was placed on a less restrictive stay-at-home order. Executive Order 2020-246 issued a closure for only “in-person retail businesses that are not life-sustaining.”

The latest order states that “only life-sustaining businesses may remain open.” The language is more consistent with strict stay-at-home orders in place at more than a dozen states. According to a news release, businesses that can stay open include:

Grocery stores.

Drug stores and pharmacies.

Banks.

Hardware stores.

Agricultural operations.

Gas stations.

Media.

Businesses needed for transportation, logistics, shipping, delivery and pick-up.

Housing, building and construction.

Laundry.

Financial services.

Home-based care and services.

Professional services.

Manufacturing.

Other businesses key to national interests or life-sustaining goods or services.

A full list of exempt businesses can be found in the executive order. The order goes into effect at 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 26.

On Tuesday, March 24, Maine Gov. Janet Mills issued Executive Order 19 FY 19/20.

Effective March 25 through April 8, the order states “all nonessential businesses and operations must cease activities at sites that are public facing and thereby allow customer, vendor or other in-person contact.”

Slightly less restrictive than other stay-at-home orders, nonessential businesses can continue operations as long as they:

Do not allow customer, vendor or other visitor in-person contact.

Do not require more than 10 workers to convene in space where social distancing is not possible.

Are facilitated to the maximum extent practicable by employees working remotely.

Whereas many states have a blanket closure for all nonessential businesses, Maine’s executive order gives some allowances for those businesses to remain open. If the function of a Maine business is not listed, but believe that it is essential, it may request designation as an essential business at maine.gov/essentialservice.

Meanwhile in Maryland, Executive Order 20-03-23-01 states that all nonessential businesses are closed to the general public. The order uses the U.S. Department of Homeland’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency list of critical infrastructure sectors for guidance. The order prohibits gatherings of more than 10 people.

“We are telling all Marylanders to follow all of the directives and to follow the state law against crowds of more than ten people,” said Gov. Larry Hogan said in a statement. “And we are telling you, unless you have an essential reason to leave your house, stay in your home. Today’s actions of closing non-essential businesses are absolutely necessary to protect the health of Marylanders and to save lives.”

A fourth amendment to Executive Order 2020-07, Oklahoma’s COVID-19 emergency declaration, places a stay-at-home order for 19 counties.

More specifically, all nonessential businesses in the 19 counties with confirmed positive COVID-19 cases are to remain closed until April 16. Furthermore, restaurants in those counties can provide take-out and delivery options only. The order also closes all bars.

Statewide, a stay-at-home order is in effect for adults over the age of 65 and vulnerable individuals with serious underlying medical conditions. Also, the order limits gatherings to no more than 10 people. Additionally, the order postpones all elective surgeries, minor medical procedures and non-emergency dental procedures until April 7.

Two amendments to Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 emergency declaration expand the number of counties with stay-at-home orders. An amendment signed on March 24 added Erie County to a list of seven counties already ordered to stay home. Another amendment signed on Thursday, March 25, included Lehigh and Northampton counties in the order.

In total, residents in 10 counties are to stay home except for essential business and activities. On March 23, a stay-at-home order was issued for Allegheny, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Monroe, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties. The orders remain in effect until April 6.

On March 24, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott issued a sixth addendum to the state’s COVID-19 emergency order.

The latest addendum orders all Vermont residents to stay at home unless for essential business or essential activities. The order is in effect until April 15.

The order provides exemptions for businesses and entities providing services or functions deemed critical to public health and safety, as well as economic and national security. This includes health care operations; retail serving essential human needs, like grocery stores, pharmacies and hardware stores; fuel products and supply; news media; maintenance of critical infrastructure; and transportation and critical manufacturing sectors. The addendum includes a full list.

Washington’s Proclamation 20-05 requires every Washingtonian to stay home unless they need to pursue an essential activity. It closes all businesses except for those that are essential. Click here for a list of essential businesses.

The proclamation states it’s still safe for people to go outside as long as they remain at least 6 feet from each other. Grocery stores, doctor’s offices and other essential businesses will remain open. People can still participate in activities such as bike rides, gardening, and dog walking — as long as they follow social distancing rules.