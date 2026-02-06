States turn up the heat on truck rules

Truck driving rules are heating up at both the state and federal levels.

Land Line has covered topics related to English-language proficiency and undocumented truck drivers. Another topic is drivers with non-domiciled CDLs.

States are following Washington’s lead as safety concerns mount.

Last fall, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration called non-domiciled CDLs a “national emergency.” They were also described as a “threat to public safety.”

After pressure from the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, the U.S. Department of Transportation stepped in and sharply cut back who qualifies for those licenses.

Oklahoma

Oklahoma lawmakers moved on non-domiciled CDLs last year. Now they want to go further.

Sen. Kendal Sacchieri, R-Blanchard, said the 2025 law was meant to make roads safer and back American truck drivers.

Under current law, drivers with non-domiciled CDLs must have valid work visas. They must also show proof of citizenship. Acceptable proof includes a birth certificate, naturalization papers, or a passport.

Now Sacchieri says the problem is bigger than lawmakers first realized.

Her bill, SB1222, would flat-out ban non-domiciled CDL or commercial learner’s permit holders from driving in Oklahoma. That ban would also hit drivers licensed in other states.

“SB1222 stops these non-domiciled CDLs once and for all from driving within our borders,” Sacchieri said.

Trucking companies that break the rule could face fines of up to $10,000. The amount is more than triple the current penalty.

Two other Senate bills target non-domiciled truck drivers.

Like Sacchieri’s bill, SB1628 would ban drivers with non-domiciled CDL and learner’s permits. But anyone already holding one could keep driving until it expires.

SB2052 would tighten enforcement even more. Drivers arrested for driving a truck without a valid non-domiciled CDL or a learner’s permit could not be released on personal recognizance.

Truck drivers would also have to prove lawful immigration status. Older licenses issued before Sept. 29, 2025, would require proof such as an unexpired work permit or foreign passport.

West Virginia

West Virginia lawmakers are also stepping in.

HB4551 would require anyone with a non-domiciled CDL or permit to have a valid work visa. They must also provide proof of citizenship.

Trucking companies could be fined up to $3,000 for violations.

Drivers caught breaking the law could be banned from driving in the state. They would also face fines and possible jail time.

South Dakota

A South Dakota bill would tighten the rules for non-domiciled CDL learner’s permits.

SB180 would limit permits to drivers with lawful, job-based visa status, such as H-2A, H-2B, or E-2 visas, or similar status in U.S. territories.

Individuals domiciled in states where CDL programs have been decertified by the FMCSA could apply.

Non-citizens would need to show an unexpired foreign passport and immigration paperwork tied to their job.

Applicants must appear in person for renewals.

The license would clearly say “nondomiciled.” Drivers would have to give up any similar licenses from other states.

Missouri

A similar effort is underway in Missouri.

HB1763 would allow the state to issue a non-domiciled CDL or a learner’s permit to foreign workers in certain visa categories.

Truck drivers would need proof of a job with a Missouri employer. A valid foreign passport and immigration forms would also be required.

The license would be good for up to one year. In-person renewals would be required. LL

