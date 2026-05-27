States turn up the heat on road-blocking protests

States are turning up the pressure on highway protesters.

Across the country, lawmakers are pushing for tougher laws targeting people who block traffic.

South Dakota kicked off the crackdown years ago. In 2017, the state passed a law imposing serious penalties on road-blocking protesters. Anyone caught stopping cars or trucks in traffic could face up to one year in jail and a $2,000 fine.

That same year, Tennessee also toughened its rules. The state raised the maximum penalty for blocking roads from $50 to $200.

Now, more states are stepping in.

Georgia

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed a new law to hit highway protesters harder.

Blocking roads is already illegal in the state. The offense carried misdemeanor charges. Fines could reach $1,000.

The new law cranks things up. Protesters accused of shutting down traffic could now face aggravated misdemeanor charges.

That means up to one year in jail. Fines can reach up to $5,000.

Supporters say the tougher penalties are about keeping roads safe and traffic moving.

Critics argue the new rule could scare people away from joining spontaneous protests.

The new rule takes effect July 1.

Oklahoma

Oklahoma lawmakers also toughened their highway protest law.

Back in 2021, the state passed a law protecting drivers trying to escape what Oklahoma defines as a riot.

Under the law, a “riot” can involve three or more people using force or threatening violence.

Drivers are shielded from civil and criminal liability if they accidentally injure or kill someone while trying to flee.

Anyone blocking a public road or highway and putting traffic at risk can already face misdemeanor charges. The punishment could be up to one year in jail and fines of up to $5,000.

Protesters can also be held responsible for injuries or property damage tied to the incident.

Earlier this month, Gov. Kevin Stitt signed the rule revision into law. The rule change makes blocking a roadway a felony.

Violators could now face up to two years in prison and $5,000 fines.

New Jersey

New Jersey lawmakers are also targeting highway protests with new bills.

A4363 would expand the state’s definition of a “riot.”

Under the bill, an aggravated riot could include gatherings of at least 25 people who put the safe movement of vehicles at risk.

Violators could face up to 10 years in prison. Fines of up to $150,000 would also be on the table.

Another bill would make it a felony to intentionally or recklessly block a road.

S763 would allow penalties of up to 18 months behind bars and $10,000 fines.

New York

A bill in New York would make blocking traffic during highway protests illegal.

Supporters point to several incidents where demonstrators without permits blocked roads, bridges, and access points.

“These protests affect … those who are trying to travel roads, bridges and tunnels, and those trying to access train stations,” a bill memo reads. “There must be consequences for these kinds of actions.”

A11086 would create a new criminal offense tied to unpermitted demonstrations on streets and roads.

Anyone taking part in a protest without a permit who blocks vehicles or pedestrians could be charged with “aggravated disorderly conduct” if they intended to create public inconvenience, annoyance or alarm or recklessly risked doing so.

Violators could face up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Rhode Island

A bill in Rhode Island sought to make certain highway protesters subject to felony charges.

S2296 would apply when someone intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly “stands, sits, kneels, or otherwise loiters” on a state or federal highway in a way that interferes with traffic or delays drivers.

First-time offenders could face up to three years in prison. Repeat offenders would face additional time behind bars. Offenders could also face civil lawsuits.

Sen. Leonidas Raptakis, D-Coventry, told the Senate Judiciary Committee the issue is dangerous and serious.

“When you have individuals that block Route 95, 295, or 195, it’s an act of clear and present danger,” Raptakis said. “It’s not considered constitutional or legally protected to block a federal interstate highway.”

The committee held the bill for further study. The move effectively killed it for the year.

Arizona

Arizona lawmakers nearly passed their own highway protest bill.

Right now, blocking traffic is a Class 2 misdemeanor punishable by up to four months in jail and a $750 fine.

House lawmakers approved a bill to make blocking a roadway a felony when three or more people act together.

The change could have brought up to a year in prison and much steeper fines.

The Senate never took a vote on the bill. LL

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