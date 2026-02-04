States turn to tech to slow down speed addicts

States nationwide are turning to new tech to rein in drivers who just won’t slow down.

The tech, called Intelligent Speed Assistance, reads posted speed limits. When a driver exceeds the speed limit by more than 5 mph, the device won’t allow the vehicle to go any faster.

The Vision Zero Network says these speed limiters build on ignition interlock devices used to prevent drunk driving. Those devices are already used in more than 30 states.

Basic speed limiters, often called governors, have been used on commercial trucks for years.

Todd Spencer, president of the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, says safer roads start with better driver training, not more gadgets.

Intelligent Speed Assistance in two states

Virginia and Washington are the first states to greenlight “super-speeder” programs.

Starting in July, Virginia’s law targets drivers convicted of going over 100 mph. Judges can order a speed limiter as part of a reckless driving sentence.

Washington is taking a longer view. Starting in January 2029, drivers with at least one conviction for excessive speeding or reckless driving would be required to pay to install a speed limiter. Drivers could override the device up to three times per month.

Arizona

An Arizona House bill aims to keep some drivers on the road and off suspension.

Under current law, serious traffic offenses, such as reckless speeding or racking up too many points, can lead to losing your license.

HB2417 would give judges another option. They could order a speed-limiting device instead. Drivers could refuse the device, but they’d lose their license.

Rep. Quang Nguyen, R-Prescott, called it a “get back to work bill.”

“This is not about Big Brother putting a device on you. This is about Big Brother already removing the privilege to drive,” Nguyen said at the hearing. “All I want to do is to make sure you go to work.”

Drivers convicted of reckless driving or highway racing wouldn’t qualify. Neither would anyone with a revoked license.

New York

A New York Senate bill would force repeat speeders to slow down – literally.

The “Stop Super Speeders Act” targets drivers who rack up 16 or more speed-camera tickets in a single year. It would also apply to drivers who pile up 11 more points in 18 months.

Those drivers would have speed-limiting devices installed in their vehicles. The devices would cap speeds at 5 mph over the posted limit.

Some exceptions would apply.

Sen. Andrew Gounardes, D-Brooklyn, says the move is about safety.

“Drivers across New York state who constantly drive dangerously and speed must be held accountable,” Gounardes said. “Requiring these individuals to have speed limiter devices in their vehicles would greatly improve street safety.”

The bill, S4045, is in the Senate Transportation Committee.

Vermont

Vermont lawmakers are going after super speeders, too.

Matching House and Senate bills would allow drivers caught in serious speeding cases to obtain a restricted license. That license would only allow them to drive vehicles equipped with intelligent speed-assistance devices.

The rule would also affect drivers whose licenses were suspended or revoked for speeding.

Both bills, S258 and H789, crack down on drivers who repeatedly exceed the speed limit. The rule would also apply to people who lost their driving privileges as a result.

The bills would require those drivers to obtain a restricted license or certificate. The license or certificate would allow them to drive only vehicles equipped with an approved speed-limiting device. No device, no driving.

Drivers would have to pay a $125 fee and prove the device is installed before getting back on the road.

The bills also toughen penalties for extreme speeding. Anyone caught driving 100 mph or more would face mandatory license suspensions.

Wisconsin

Twin bills in Wisconsin would require speed-limiting tech for repeat reckless drivers.

AB655 and SB659 would mandate drivers with at least two reckless driving convictions in the past five years to install the devices. Each offense would have to involve speeding at least 20 mph over the limit.

Once installed, the devices would have to stay in place for at least a year.

Bill sponsors say the tech is meant to slow drivers down and change bad habits.

Pennsylvania

A Pennsylvania lawmaker is gearing up to push speed-limiting technology.

Sen. Sean Dougherty, D-Philadelphia, says 2024 crash data show more than 23,000 speed-related crashes in the state. Data also show that more than 350 crashes resulted in at least one death.

He says tickets, points, and suspensions haven’t stopped the most dangerous repeat offenders.

Dougherty wants a program that would let certain convicted speeders install speed-assist devices instead of losing their licenses.

Some repeat offenders would be required to use the devices.

“Protecting Pennsylvanians is of utmost importance, and creating an ISA system-based program will help slow down drivers with habitual speeding violations for their own safety and the public’s safety,” Dougherty said.

New Hampshire

A New Hampshire Senate bill targeting super speeders is dead for the year.

SB618 would have required repeat speeders and extreme speeders to install speed-assist devices before getting their licenses back. The rule would also apply to reckless drivers when speed is a factor.

The bill defined excessive speeding as driving over 100 mph on highways or more than 40 mph over the limit on secondary roads.

Sen. Denise Ricciardi, R-Bedford, said speeding is a serious threat on state roads.

She pointed to a task force report showing a 230% jump in vehicles clocked at more than 100 mph since 2018.

“Our existing policy tools are failing to prevent the most dangerous drivers,” Ricciardi said. “The penalties we have now, like fines and license suspensions, aren’t working.”

The bipartisan bill was sent to committee for study. The move effectively kills the bill for the year.

Hawaii

Hawaii lawmakers are weighing several bills aimed at habitual speeders.

Two bills, HB2154 and SB2429, would give courts the power to force repeat dangerous drivers to install speed limiters to keep driving.

The Senate Transportation Committee is set to take up SB2429 this week. Another committee hearing this week is expected to include discussion of a similar proposal.

The bill, SB2696, takes a broader approach. It would require that new passenger vehicles include passive speed-assist technology.

The system would alert drivers with a one-time visual and audio warning when they exceed the speed limit by more than 10 mph.

All new passenger vehicles would have to include the technology by 2030. LL

