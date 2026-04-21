States turn to speed cameras in work zones

With National Work Zone Awareness Week underway, lawmakers are eyeing speed cameras to force safer driving in these high-risk zones.

The yearly spring campaign kicks off construction season. The campaign pushes drivers to slow down and stay sharp to protect roadside workers.

Across the country, hundreds of communities use red-light and speed cameras to catch drivers breaking traffic rules, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety reports.

But the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association says these ticket machines miss the point. The group argues that the real goal should be to keep traffic moving as safely and smoothly as possible – not to stack up fines.

Even so, states are moving ahead with new rules built around speed cameras.

Alabama

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed a new law to roll out speed cameras in interstate work zones.

She said the state is seeing a “historic amount” of road construction and that stronger safety measures are needed now.

A year ago, data shows there were 2,543 crashes in Alabama highway work zones.

The new law targets drivers going more than 10 mph over the posted limit. If caught, a notice will show up in the mail with a $250 penalty.

A driver awareness phase starts in October. Full enforcement is expected before the year’s end.

✍️: I have signed the Alabama Work Zone Safety Act to improve safety around our roadwork and the enforcement mechanisms. There’s a historic amount of roadwork happening in all 67 counties, including on our major roadways. It is just critical we drive carefully. #alpolitics pic.twitter.com/46cbWRdqNI — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) April 14, 2026

Virginia

Speed cameras are spreading fast across Virginia.

The Virginian-Pilot reports law enforcement pulled in $54 million from these devices in 2025. The amount jumped more than $20 million from the year before, when it was $33 million.

The state first allowed speed cameras six years ago. Since then, the rules have expanded to allow their use in work zones and school zones.

Drivers going more than 10 mph over the limit get tickets in the mail. Fines are up to $100.

Warning signs must be posted within 1,000 feet of each speed camera.

Gov. Abigail Spanberger recently signed a new law tightening the rules on speed cameras in work zones.

HB994 limits enforcement to times when workers are actually present. It also requires a 30-day warning period for new cameras installed after July 1.

Money collected from tickets must go toward traffic safety. If local governments break that rule, they must hand over the funds to the state.

The law allows cameras in designated “safety red zones.”

It also requires two clear warning signs. Current law requires just one.

New York

New York lawmakers want to expand where speed cameras can operate in work zones.

Right now, they’re limited to controlled-access highways.

Sen. Jeremy Cooney, D-Rochester, said the current rule limits the reach of the enforcement tool.

S8882 would remove that limit and allow cameras in any highway work zone.

“Expanding this authority will improve safety in work zones statewide, reduce speeding-related crashes, and better protect the workers who maintain New York’s transportation infrastructure,” Cooney said.

The plan would allow cameras in up to 40 work zones. The Commissioner of Transportation would determine placement based on factors like speed data and crash history.

The bill is in committee.

West Virginia

West Virginia still says no to speed cameras in work zones.

But the state is hitting drivers harder in another way – with bigger fines.

A new law ramps up penalties for speeding when workers are present.

Drivers going up to 14 mph over the limit could face fines of up to $500. Those going 15 mph or more over could be hit with fines up to $1,000.

Jail time is also on the table.

The tougher penalties take effect June 12. LL