States tighten truck driver rules

States are stepping in to get unsafe truck drivers off the road.

Federal law already says truck drivers must know enough English to read road signs and follow directions. But for most of the past decade, drivers who didn’t meet that rule were still allowed to keep rolling.

Last year, the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association pushed to bring back the penalty. Not long after, President Donald Trump signed an order to reinstate the rule.

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance quickly followed. They brought back penalties for drivers who don’t meet the English requirement.

Lawmakers nationwide are now adopting these federal standards. They are adding them straight into state law.

Iowa

Iowa is one of at least seven states to finish the job.

Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a new law that sets up tougher English-language testing for truck drivers.

The law blocks the state Department of Transportation from issuing or renewing a CDL or learner’s permit unless the driver proves they meet federal English standards.

The test must be done on a computer.

Rep. Ann Meyer, R-Fort Dodge, said enforcement has been the missing piece.

She said the new law is common sense to keep roads safe.

Meyer said there have been too many recent, high-profile crashes that could have been avoided, involving 80,000-pound trucks driven by people who are not proficient in English.

She said that since June 2025, about 500 drivers stopped in Iowa failed to meet English standards.

Truck drivers caught on the road without those skills will be placed out of service. They could also face a $1,000 fine.

The law also puts trucking companies on notice. Carriers are banned from hiring or working with drivers who aren’t proficient in English. Violations could bring serious misdemeanor charges and fines up to $10,000.

Meyer said the current system leans too much on trust – basically hoping a sidelined driver doesn’t just jump back behind the wheel.

“By first requiring English-language proficiency when issuing CDLs and then giving law enforcement the ability to level significant penalties and fines against carriers, we can really make a difference, removing these bad actors from Iowa roadways,” Meyer said.

Rep. Elizabeth Wilson, D-Marion, said companies need to be held accountable, too.

“I do think that what we need to hold accountable here are the carriers because it’s the carriers that really are the bad actors taking advantage of people,” Wilson said.

The law also spells out what happens to the truck and its cargo if a driver can’t keep going.

Tennessee

Tennessee lawmakers sent a bill to the governor to tighten things up as well.

SB1748 lines state law up with federal rules.

If an officer finds during a safety check that a truck driver is not proficient in English, the driver must be pulled from service.

Their license stays suspended until they can prove sufficient English proficiency to communicate with the public, read road signs, answer officers’ questions and complete reports in English.

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security would create the test that drivers must pass to get back on the road.

If a driver gets pulled off the road, another English-proficient driver can jump in and take over the truck.

Companies that keep putting unqualified drivers behind the wheel could face fines of up to $500.

Rep. Lowell Russell, R-Vonore, said the bill was partly driven by concerns after a truck crash on state Route 68 across Coker Creek Mountain. He said the driver reportedly could not read road signs.

He said the bill ensures law enforcement can act right away when a driver fails to meet safety standards.

“These drivers are responsible for operating vehicles weighing up to 80,000 pounds at highway speeds, and they must be able to read road signs and communicate effectively,” Russell said.

Critics argue that the bill goes too far and call it discriminatory.

Missouri

In Missouri, a push to tighten CDL rules is nearing the finish line.

Rep. Carolyn Caton, R-Blue Springs, has led the charge to ensure truck drivers meet English-language standards.

She introduced a bill to require both new CDL applicants and current drivers to prove they are English proficient.

Under the bill, drivers must be able to speak with the public, read road signs and signals, answer officials’ questions and complete reports and records in English.

Break the rule, and drivers could be pulled off the road and hit with a $1,000 fine. Keep driving anyway, and it gets worse – another $1,000 and up to 90 days in jail.

Trucking companies would also feel the impact. Carriers could face $3,000 for each violation tied to one of their drivers.

The rule also spells out what happens to the truck and its cargo if a driver is stopped and can’t keep going.

House lawmakers added the tighter CDL rules into a larger transportation bill.

But Senate lawmakers didn’t agree to all of the House changes to SB1408. Now the bill heads to a conference committee to work out the final version before it can go to the governor.

New Hampshire

New Hampshire House lawmakers approved a bill focused on CDL testing.

Right now, testing is available in six languages besides English.

HB1252 would require the state DMV to give both skills and knowledge tests only in English.

Anyone who took either test in another language over the past five years would have to retake it in English. If they don’t, they lose their CDL privileges.

The bill would also ban interpreters.

Supporters say the bill simply locks federal rules into state law.

Joe Scully is president of the New Hampshire Motor Transport Association. He told lawmakers the bill is about safety and following federal standards.

He listed practical reasons why English proficiency matters for truck drivers. He added that he does not believe the rule goes beyond federal rules by banning interpreters.

Sen. Mark McConkey, R-Freedom, said New Hampshire is doing its job following federal rules. He argued the real issue is drivers licensed in other states.

“We’ve been let down by some states that pass (CDLs) out like candy,” McConkey said.

Pennsylvania

English proficiency for truck drivers is also front and center in Pennsylvania.

The Senate Transportation Committee recently approved a bill requiring English proficiency for all testing tied to operating a large truck.

Right now, Pennsylvania only gives road tests in English. SB1295 would go further by requiring written tests to be in English, too.

CDL manuals could still be offered in other languages.

Sen. Judy Ward, R-Blair, said it’s time to shut down loopholes that let unqualified drivers get behind the wheel.

She added that the bill would not repeal the state’s non-domiciled CDL rule.

“We are embracing immigrant, commercial drivers who are lawfully present and can safely operate a heavy truck load around cars, bicycles and pedestrians,” Ward said.

The bill still needs more action in the Senate.

Out-of-service penalties

The committee also approved another bill that hits harder on out-of-service violations – including driving a large truck without meeting proficiency standards.

SB1296 would bench first-time offenders for one year. Repeat offenders could be banned from driving for life.

Companies and contractors that use truck drivers who don’t meet the requirement could get hit with $3,000 fines.

Sen. Devlin Robinson, R-Bridgeville, said it’s unacceptable for anyone – whether they’re in the country illegally or U.S. citizens – to ignore safety laws and put others at risk.

“Driving commercial vehicles is a responsibility not to be taken lightly, and obtaining a CDL is a privilege that should only be awarded to those who meet the strongest standards,” Robinson said. LL

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