States target use of red-light, speed cameras

New rules across several states are putting the brakes on – or doubling down on – the use of speed and red-light cameras. In some places, lawmakers are tightening restrictions. In others, bills to expand or ban the cameras are still in play or have already been vetoed.

According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, these automated “eyes in the sky” are already watching drivers in hundreds of communities nationwide.

But the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association says this focus on ticket-generating tech misses the point. Instead of chasing revenue, OOIDA argues, states should focus on what really makes roads safer, keeping traffic flowing smoothly and drivers focused on the road ahead.

Wisconsin

Work continues at the Wisconsin statehouse to green-light the city of Milwaukee’s use of traffic enforcement cameras.

State law prohibits automated enforcement.

The Senate Transportation and Local Government Committee held a hearing on a bill to allow camera enforcement in Milwaukee. Specifically, the bill seeks to authorize up to 75 red-light cameras. There would be no limit on the number of speed cameras.

Supporters believe the change is necessary to address concerns about reckless driving in the city.

SB375 specifies that speed camera tickets can be issued for driving at least 15 mph over the posted limit. Violators would face fines ranging from $20 to $40. Repeat offenders could be fined between $50 and $100.

Critics argue that ticket cameras do not solve the problem.

A 2017 study by Case Western Reserve University found that red-light cameras changed the types of wrecks occurring, but not the overall number of wrecks or injuries.

Sen. Cory Tomczyk, R-Mosinee, said he understands the bill will not fix the traffic violation issues.

“But, it is a tool in the toolbox that law enforcement can use to try and make the streets a little safer,” Tomczyk testified.

Sen. Dora Drake, D-Milwaukee, added that the bill aims to change dangerous driving habits.

California

California is doubling down with two new laws expanding the use of automated enforcement.

The first new law allows speed cameras in highway work zones statewide.

AB289 allows the California Department of Transportation to activate speed cameras in affected areas when construction workers are present. It also requires signage to notify drivers about the speed cameras before entering the work zone.

Caltrans is authorized to use up to 35 speed cameras in work zones across the state at any one time.

Owners of vehicles found traveling at least 11 mph over the posted speed limit will receive violation notices in the mail.

Written warnings will be mailed to first-time offenders driving 11 to 15 mph over the posted speed limit. Repeat offenders would face a $50 fine.

Driving 16 to 25 mph above the posted speed limit will result in a $100 fine. Drivers caught traveling 26 to 99 mph above the limit will face a $200 fine.

Traveling at least 100 mph will result in a $500 fine.

The second new law revises red-light camera rules in place for three decades.

Since 1995, the state has required photographic evidence of red-light violations to identify the driver. If the driver cannot be identified, the violation notice is sent to the vehicle’s registered owner.

There is no legal requirement for the owner to respond.

Sen. Angelique Ashby, D-Sacramento, said the rules make it difficult to collect fines. As a result, she said, cities including Sacramento have abandoned their programs because costs exceed revenue.

The new law, previously SB720, makes it easier for local governments to collect fines.

The requirement to identify the driver is removed. Instead, simply capturing the rear license plate is enough to trigger a violation notice to the vehicle owner.

Fines start at $100. Subsequent offenses could result in fines up to $500. Late fees also apply.

A notice of violation must include a photo of the traffic signal and an internet address to view the video recording of the violation.

There will be no impact on a driver’s record or insurance rate.

Drivers who choose to challenge the red-light camera citation can do so online.

The new law also prohibits reducing yellow light intervals where red-light cameras are posted.

Both new laws take effect Jan. 1.

Maryland

Maryland is already running an extensive speed camera program with cameras in major counties such as Baltimore, Montgomery and Prince George’s, plus 45 municipalities and work zones statewide.

The new law sets escalating fines for violations caught on speed cameras. Fines range from $40 to $425.

Ohio

Ohio lawmakers are looking at ticket cameras from a different angle, one targeting the companies that profit from photo enforcement.

The Senate General Government Committee recently met to discuss a bill that would establish new rules for speed camera companies.

Sen. Tom Patton, R-Strongsville, told committee members there is no Ohio law governing speed camera manufacturers.

His bill would create a license for traffic camera dealers. SB213 would require anyone who sells, installs, repairs or otherwise manages a photo-enforcement device to obtain a license.

The bill also sets a $100,000 licensing fee per camera. The fee would be paid annually.

The Ohio Department of Public Safety would be responsible for inspecting each camera. Camera accuracy would be verified monthly. Camera companies would be charged $5,000 per device per month for the service.

An 8% state tax would also be added to a camera dealer’s revenue.

Patton made clear to the committee he is no fan of speed cameras. He said a better process would be for police officers to handle enforcement.

“Simply stationing a police officer in a cruiser would be a visual deterrent to speeding and would allow the officer to intervene by pulling over speeding drivers and issuing tickets,” Patton said.

Arizona

Arizona lawmakers tried to pull the plug on automated enforcement altogether, but came up just short.

Speed cameras are used in nearly a dozen Arizona cities, including Phoenix, Chandler and Mesa.

State lawmakers have voiced concerns about city governments using the devices as money-makers. To address the issue, a bill sent to Gov. Katie Hobbs would abolish their use.

SB1019 sought to prohibit local authorities and state agencies from using speed cameras to enforce traffic or speeding laws at the state or local level.

The governor vetoed the bill. She cited safety concerns for her decision.

“This bill attempts to remove the ability of local law enforcement to keep our streets safe by eliminating a tool used to enhance roadway safety,” Hobbs wrote. LL

