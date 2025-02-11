States take steps to address concern about license plate flippers

Number plate flipping devices, or license plate flippers, are increasingly drawing attention at statehouses around the country.

The mechanisms are described as a manual, electric, or mechanical device that is installed on a motor vehicle and can switch between registration plates and can hide the registration from being visible by flipping the registration plate.

Pennsylvania

One month ago, Pennsylvania enacted a law to forbid the use of license plate flippers.

The Keystone State is following in the footsteps of states that include Tennessee, Texas and Washington to outlaw use of the devices that can be found online for a few hundred dollars.

The new law makes it illegal throughout the commonwealth to possess, operate a vehicle with, purchase, install, possess for the purpose of installation, manufacture, sell or offer to sell or distribute a license plate flipper. Violators face up to $2,000 fines.

Rep. Pat Gallagher, D-Philadelphia, said the devices can be used to conceal a license plate, modify its appearance, or switch one license plate to another for purposes such as avoiding tolls, reckless driving or even more nefarious criminal activity.

Rep. Greg Scott, D-Montgomery, said the new rule represents an important move toward accountability on state roadways.

“License plates are vital for vehicle identification, and it’s crucial that our laws clearly prohibit the use of license plate flipping devices, which allow drivers to evade identification,” Scott said in prepared remarks.

Delaware

A Delaware House bill would make it illegal to manufacture, sell, offer to sell, purchase, possess, install or operate a vehicle with or otherwise distribute a number plate flipping device.

HB26 defines a license plate flipper as “a manual, electric or mechanical device designed or adapted to be installed on a motor vehicle” to switch between license plates or to hide a license plate from view.

First-time offenders would face between 30 days and 90 days behind bars and/or fines between $50 and $200. Repeat offenders would face between 90 days and six months imprisonment and/or fines between $100 and $300.

The bill is in the House Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee.

Florida

In Florida, a House bill would go a step further to punish anyone with a license plate flipper.

H253 would make it a misdemeanor to manufacture, purchase, possess, sell or distribute a license plate obscuring device. Violators would face up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

A person who commits a crime, such as evading a toll, while using a license plate flipper would face a third-degree felony charge. Punishment would be up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.

The bill defines a flipper as “a manual, electronic or mechanical device designed or adapted to be installed on a motor vehicle” that can switch between two or more license plates, hide a license plate, cover, obscure or otherwise interfere with the visibility or detail on the license plate.

The bill is in the House Criminal Justice Committee.

Illinois

An Illinois bill would bar license plate flippers in the state.

HB2504 would make it a class B misdemeanor to purchase or possess a flipper. Offenders would face up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,500.

Manufacturing, selling or otherwise distributing a device would be a class A misdemeanor. Offenders would face up to one year in jail and up to $2,500 in fines.

Additionally, drivers found in violation of either provision would have their vehicle registration automatically suspended.

The bill is in the House Rules Committee.

New Jersey

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey reported the agency lost about $40 million in toll revenue in one year due to obscured or missing license plates.

One New Jersey bill is intended to clamp down on the use of license plate flippers.

Sponsored by Assemblywoman Carol Murphy, D-Burlington, and Assemblyman Benjie Wimberly, D-Bergen, A3751 would ban the devices and increase penalties for their use.

Murphy said the bill would crack down on those who try to avoid paying tolls through unlawful means.

She added that it is also a public safety concern, “as it makes it more difficult to track or identify drivers involved in accidents or unlawful activities, which can compromise the safety of others and hinder law enforcement efforts.”

A3751 defines a license plate flipper as any device or technology that enables a registration plate to be changed to another registration plate with different identification marks, either manually or electronically.

Currently, New Jersey law states that a person convicted of displaying a fictitious number on a motor vehicle registration plate is subject to a fine of up to $500 or 60 days in jail.

The bill would increase the fine to a maximum $750 and/or up to 60 days behind bars. If the offense is committed during or to aid in a crime, offense or another violation, an offender would face a fine of up to $1,500 and/or up to 90 days in jail.

The Assembly Public Safety and Preparedness Committee voted unanimously to advance the bill. A3751 awaits further Assembly consideration.

Cracking down on toll evasion: A bill sponsored by @AswCarolMurphy & @BenjieWimberly would ban license plate flippers that display fake numbers. A3751 aims to ensure that individuals attempting to evade tolls are held accountable w/appropriate penalties. https://t.co/WcBfjTCFI2 pic.twitter.com/odV3LSshju — NJ Assembly Democrats (@njassemblydems) December 18, 2024

Tennessee

Since July 1, 2024, Tennessee law has banned the manufacture, purchase, sale or possession of license plate flippers. Offenders face up to one year in jail and/or a fine of up to $2,500.

A license plate flipper is defined as a manual, electronic or mechanical device designed or adapted to be installed on a motor vehicle to alternate between multiple plates or to hide a license plate from view by flipping the plate to conceal the license number.

HB300/SB296 would revise the rule to allow for law enforcement to seize or impound a vehicle with a flipping device under certain circumstances.

The owner or operator of an affected vehicle, if present, would be given the opportunity to remove the license plate flipper “if it can be removed safely.” Otherwise, the vehicle could be seized or impounded.

Law enforcement would be authorized to seize the removed device as contraband.

Both bills are in committee. LL

