States push speed limiters to crack down on super speeders

States across the country are turning to new tech to slow down drivers who refuse to hit the brakes.

The system is called Intelligent Speed Assistance. It reads posted speed limits and tracks a vehicle’s speed.

If the speed exceeds the limit by more than 5 mph, the device can stop the vehicle from going any faster.

The Vision Zero Network says the technology works much like ignition interlock devices used to stop drunk driving. Those systems are already used in more than 30 states.

Basic speed limiters – often called governors – have already been used on commercial trucks for years.

But Todd Spencer, president of the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, says gadgets aren’t the real fix. He argues safer roads start with better driver training, not more electronics in the cab.

Intelligent Speed Assistance adopted in multiple states

Some states are already moving ahead. “Super-speeder” programs are in place in Virginia and Washington.

Virginia’s law targets drivers caught going 100 mph or faster. Judges can order a speed limiter as part of a reckless driving sentence. The rule takes effect July 1.

Washington’s version will kick in January 2029. Drivers with convictions for excessive speeding or reckless driving will pay to have a limiter installed.

Drivers there will be able to override the device – but only three times a month.

Arizona

Lawmakers in Arizona are pushing a similar plan.

House lawmakers passed a bill that would let judges order speed limiters instead of suspending a driver’s license. Some truck drivers could also be affected.

Right now, serious traffic offenses like reckless speeding can lead to losing your license.

HB2417 would give courts another option: install a speed-limiting device and keep driving.

Drivers can refuse the device, but they would lose their license.

The limiter would remain in effect for the duration of the suspension or revocation of the license.

A House floor amendment would also apply the rule to commercial vehicles owned by an employer.

Rep. Quang Nguyen, R-Prescott, called it a “get back to work” bill.

“This is not about Big Brother putting a device on you. This is about Big Brother already removing the privilege to drive,” Nguyen said. “All I want to do is to make sure you go to work.”

Drivers convicted of highway racing or reckless driving wouldn’t qualify.

Maryland

Two bills moving through the Maryland Legislature follow Virginia’s lead.

HB107 and SB366 would require speed limiters for drivers who lose their licenses because of excessive speeding or reckless driving.

Delegate Nick Allen, D-Baltimore, said the technology isn’t new.

“It is technology that’s been used for over-the-road trucking and long-distance logistics for about a decade,” Allen said. “This is just another application for this technology.”

The Maryland Department of Transportation says speeding plays a role in one out of every three crashes in the state. They say the devices could help rein in the worst repeat speeders.

The House sent HB107 to the Senate. SB366 has already passed the Senate and is now before the House.

Minnesota

Minnesota lawmakers are also targeting habitual speeders.

A bill from Rep. Larry Kraft, D-St. Louis Park would create a mandatory speed-control program for drivers who lose their licenses due to serious speeding.

Drivers caught going 100 mph or more, or those with three speeding violations in a year, could be ordered into the program.

Instead of losing their license entirely, HF3429 would provide offenders with an alternative.

“This bill is about saving lives and reducing serious injuries,” Kraft said. “And it comes from the very simple premise that too much speed causes too much death on our roads.”

About 30% of roadway deaths involve speed, he added.

“From a risk perspective, roughly for every 10 mph increase in speed, the risk of dying in a crash doubles.”

The bill has advanced from committee. It awaits further House consideration.

Hawaii

Lawmakers in Hawaii are considering a similar move.

SB2429 would allow courts to require habitual speeders to install speed limiters to keep their licenses.

The Hawaii DOT says speed is one of the deadliest factors on the state’s roads. Nearly half of all fatal crashes involve speeding drivers.

The department said speed limiters could help tackle repeat offenders.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration also supports the bill.

The Senate voted Tuesday, March 10, to approve the bill. Its next stop is the House.

Illinois

A bill in Illinois would also force some drivers to install speed limiters.

Drivers ordered into the program would have to install the device in every vehicle they own. They would also be banned from driving any vehicle without the limiter installed.

Judges could order the devices for reckless driving convictions. The devices would be required for drivers caught exceeding 100 mph.

Drivers who ignore the rules could have their licenses suspended by the Illinois Secretary of State.

HB4948 is in committee. LL

